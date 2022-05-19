Cullen beat Clayton 6-4 in an absorbing final which The Rockstar had dominated until a 144 checkout from his opponent threatened to turn the match on its head.

Cullen though kept tabs on Clayton in the following leg and, when the door opened, strode through by hitting double eight for a 62 finish.

Clayton's consolation prize is the knowledge that he will top the regular season standings, which was confirmed when he saw off Michael Smith 6-4 in their semi-final.

The Welshman soon found himself on the back foot against Cullen though and despite fighting back from 5-2 to get within one, hope of a comeback was soon swept aside by Cullen, a worthy winner on the night.