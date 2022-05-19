Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Joe Cullen beats table-topping Jonny Clayton in Night 15 final

By Sporting Life
22:48 · THU May 19, 2022

Joe Cullen dominated Night 15 of the Premier League to keep his play-off hopes alive, as Jonny Clayton sealed top spot in the table.

Cullen beat Clayton 6-4 in an absorbing final which The Rockstar had dominated until a 144 checkout from his opponent threatened to turn the match on its head.

Cullen though kept tabs on Clayton in the following leg and, when the door opened, strode through by hitting double eight for a 62 finish.

Clayton's consolation prize is the knowledge that he will top the regular season standings, which was confirmed when he saw off Michael Smith 6-4 in their semi-final.

The Welshman soon found himself on the back foot against Cullen though and despite fighting back from 5-2 to get within one, hope of a comeback was soon swept aside by Cullen, a worthy winner on the night.

Premier League Night 15 results

Quarter-finals

  • Gerwyn Price (91.99) 3-6 (96.92) Jonny Clayton
  • Michael Smith (86.33) 6-5 (93.22) Michael van Gerwen
  • James Wade (80.74) 3-6 (94.30) Peter Wright
  • Joe Cullen (93.00) 6-1 (83.97) Gary Anderson

Semi-finals

  • Jonny Clayton (97.16) 6-4 (92.70) Michael Smith
  • Joe Cullen (94.23) 6-1 (89.92) Peter Wright

Final

  • Joe Cullen (93.04) 6-4 (91.44) Jonny Clayton

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....