Michael van Gerwen maintained his march towards a fourth Cazoo World Darts Championship title but Michael Smith laid down a marker about his own credentials as the quarter-final line-up was completed.

The tournament favourite, who lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019, thrashed his fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-1 with his third successive 100+ average to send another ominous warning sign to his rivals. MVG followed up his 101.84 against Lewy Williams and 107.66 against 161 checkout hero Mensur Suljovic with a mark of 100.42 while he landed a pair of 100+ checkouts and pinned 43.3% of his doubles. Van Duijvenbode, who averaged just short of 90 and missed 17 of his 24 darts at doubles, wasn't at his high-scoring best despite throwing six of the nine 180s in the match but he did thrill the Alexandra Palace crowd with a 170 finish in the second set that he lost 3-1.

Aubergenius did take the next set by the same scoreline but after losing a deciding leg in the fourth set, van Gerwen punished him for spurning four double attempts across the fifth set and won it 3-0. Hollywood show Van Gerwen will next play Chris Dobey, who reached the quarter-finals for the first time in his career with a thrilling 4-2 triumph over 2018 world champion Rob Cross. Fresh from defeating another former winning in Gary Anderson, the Northumberland ace produced arguably the best performance of his career as he averaged 102.13, hit eight of the 15 maximums and also landed a 170 checkout.

Hollywood lost the opening set 3-1 but despite bouncing back to take the next 3-0, he too was subsequently whitewashed in the third to fall 2-1 down. The fourth set, which featured his Big Fish checkout, went the distance and Dobey showed nerves of steal in the decider en route to a classy 14-darter before dominating the next 3-1. Cross dug deep to take the sixth set all the way but ultimately came up short as Dobey finally pinned his fourth match dart of the leg.

Chris Dobey on why he doesn't mind that his proud dad Gordon is still on holiday plus his dreams of parading the world championship trophy around St James' Park



Brilliant Bully Boy Michael Smith laid down a marker to his rivals with a stellar display to beat Joe Cullen 4-1 at the Alexandra Palace. Bully Boy averaged 103.25 and threw 10 of the 17 maximums while he held his nerve brilliantly for all three of the deciding legs played as Cullen failed to have a dart at a double in any of them. Smith also threatened a nine-darter in what proved to be the final leg of the match but after seven successive treble 20s he could only hit single 19 en route to a 12-darter. The St Helens was particularly impressive in the third set, which he won 3-0 in just 36 darts and an average of 125.25, but Cullen ran him all the way in the others. Smith pinned 40% of his doubles as the Rockstar spurned 20 of his 29 attempts at the outer ring, although he did land the highest checkout of 156.

“I finally turned up and it felt good,” declared Smith, who averaged 103, landed ten 180s and converted 40% of his attempts at double. “I think the first set was important. Being 1-0 down against Joe could have been a big game-changer, and I knew I couldn’t afford to throw sets away. “I want to play the best players, I want to beat the best players and I want to show how far my game has come, and winning this title would mean everything.” Smith will next play Stephen Bunting in a St Helens derby after the Bullet upset the odds to blow away Luke Humphries 4-1 in the final match of the night session. Bunting averaged 99.43 compared to his opponent's lacklustre 89.92 although Cool Hand was still suffering the effects of a recent illness that had prevented him producing his best darts in previous rounds. Even if Humphries was in full health, he'd have still found the challenge tough to deal with as Bunting hit seven of the 11 maximums, landed three 100+ checkouts and pinned 46.4% of his doubles. Gabriel soars Earlier, Gabriel Clemens became the first German ever to reach the PDC World Championship quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Scotland's Alan Soutar. The match was closer than the scoreline suggests, with the Gentle Giant pinching the last two sets in deciding legs while his average of 93.96 was marginally higher than Soutar's 91.92. Clemens hit five of the six 180s in the match but did weigh in with two of the 100+ checkouts, including a brilliant 148 in what proved to be the final set of the match.

