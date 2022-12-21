Josh Rock's debut World Championship will continue after Christmas after overcoming fellow youngster Callan Rydz in the second round.
The fastest rising star of darts was expected to be given a real test by last year's quarter-finalist but for the second match running, he didn't even need to be near his best as he coasted to a 3-0 triumph at the Ally Pally.
Rock averaged 92, threw just one of the four 180s in the match and pinned nine of his 25 attempts at doubles (36%) to punish Rydz for missing 23 of his 27.
"I'm happy to win but I'm still disappointed that I haven't produced my best game yet," Rock admitted. "I'm frustrated but it's hard when you're on that stage, you try that extra bit harder because we're all here to be World Champion.
"I was expecting Callan to play a lot better than he did; once I knew he wasn't up to his usual standard I slacked off mentally which was a mistake.
"I'm going to go away and enjoy Christmas with my family and I know I will be far better when I come back after the break."
Michael van Gerwen laid down a marker to the field with a 3-0 demolition of Lewy Williams.
After dropping his only leg of the match in the first set, Van Gerwen went through the gears, averaging an incredible 125.25 in set two.
The three-time World Champion ended the match with a 101.84 average, his 34th ton-plus average on the Alexandra Palace stage.
"It wasn't perfect but I think I played quite well," Van Gerwen reflected. "I had to work hard for it, a performance like this doesn't come from nothing.
"It gives me a lot of pleasure to be back on this stage, Ally Pally has a special place in my heart. To receive such an amazing reception from the crowd means a lot to me.
"I'm always trying to play darts at the highest level I possibly can; I know what I'm capable of."
Dave Chisnall came through a high-quality contest against Andrew Gilding 3-1 to book his place in round three.
Chizzy was in danger after Gilding averaged over 112 in an opening set that he won 3-0 but the St Helens man raised the bar by whitewashing Goldfinger in the second with an average of 118.
A closely-fought third set was brilliantly won by Chisnall in a deciding leg as he fired in one of his seven 180s en route to a superb 12-darter.
Gilding was well on course to take Chisnall all the way when leading 2-0 in the fourth set but his scoring suddenly deserted him and the crowd favourite capitalised to win the next three legs on the trot.
He averaged 97.87 compared to his opponent's 95.01 and both men managed seven 180s apiece, with Gilding managing the highest checkout with 100.
"I knew Andrew was going to pay well so I had to be on my A game," said Chisnall. "It's pleasing to have played so well for most of the game.
"I feel really good, I couldn't wait to get on that stage and it showed in my performance."
Mervyn King held off a comeback from Danny Baggish to earn a 3-2 victory in a thrilling contest.
Last year's quarter-finalist King won deciding legs in the opening two sets to open up a 2-0 lead, only for Baggish fought back to win back-to-back sets and force a decider.
The American took the opening leg of the final set, before King won the next three legs, each in 15 darts or fewer, to book his place in the third round.
"I'm just pleased to get through, it's nice to get over the line even though I felt I made it a lot harder than it should have been," said King.
"I could have won it in three or four sets, but to win it in five is fine.
"My whole year has been terrible to be honest - I've been trying so hard and getting nowhere, but now I have the chance to put that right with a run here."
Gabriel Clemens impressed in a 3-0 rout of William O‘Connor to reach the third round for a third successive year.
In a game widely-billed as a '50-50' tie, Clemens took the deciding legs of the opening two sets to take a commanding 2-0 set lead.
The German pressed home the advantage in the third, winning it 3-0 to book his place in round three where James Wade or Jim Williams awaits.
In the night's other game, Stephen Bunting came from a set down to defeat Leonard Gates 3-1 despite his double troubles.
The Bullet missed 34 of his 45 darts at the outer ring but thankfully for him, his American opponent missed 21 of his 27.
The pair both scored well, with Bunting averaging 91.35 and firing seven of the 10 180s in the match but he'll need to brush up on his finishing when he faces Chisnall.
Earlier, Martijn Kleermaker enjoyed an even easier whitewash win as he defeated China's Xicheng Han for the loss of just two legs.
The Giant Dutchman averaged 86.28 compared to his opponent's 77.73 but was surprisingly outscored in the 180s department by 4-1.
Darius Labanauskas came from 2-0 down to defeat John O'Shea 3-2 in the opening match of the afternoon session.
The 2020 quarter-finalist, who hit a nine-darter in last year's opening round, couldn't get the crowd on their feet during a rather low-quality affair in which both players averaged in the low 80s.
Labanauskas fired in two of the seven 180s in the match and weighed in with a match-high 158 checkout although O'Shea managed three ton+ finishes of his own.
Wednesday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Thursday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
