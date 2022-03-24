Joe Cullen beat Michael van Gerwen to win night seven of the Premier League Darts season in Rotterdam, where he was also embroiled in a heated row with Gary Anderson .

The Rockstar headed into the latest round of action sitting bottom of the table after suffering a five-match losing streak since reaching the final in Liverpool way back in early February but ended it in the much healthier position of fourth. It all started with a stunning comeback from 5-3 down to claim a much-needed 6-5 victory over last week's champion Anderson, who then expressed frustration with his opponent on the oche. It's believed the Flying Scotsman was unhappy about an alleged moment of encroachment during the match but it was clear from Cullen's stunned reaction that he felt he'd done nothing wrong.

All smiles between Gary Anderson and Joe Cullen and then it all goes sour! pic.twitter.com/9QevNe22Ec — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 24, 2022

The Bradford ace had survived two match darts in the deciding leg from the 51-year-old before holding his nerve with a fine 74 checkout.

Cullen only averaged 92.82 although he got away with an even lower mark of 88.17 to battle past a struggling Peter Wright 6-4 in the semi-finals. The debutant threw four of the six 180s in the match and while he wasn't too sharp on his finishing (35.3%), Snakebite spurned 11 of his 15 attempts at doubles despite firing in two 100+ checkouts. Home favourite Van Gerwen, who was roared on by a sea of orange all night, had survived two match darts in the deciding leg of his quarter-final with Michael Smith earlier in the night but produced a far better performance against Jonny Clayton to win 6-3 with a 103 average. However, both players struggled during the early stages of a tense final, with Cullen making the most of MVG's slopping finishing to keep his nose in front at 3-2 with checkouts of 118 and 97. Van Gerwen looked as though he'd wrestled control when moving 4-3 up only for the Englishman to silence the crowd with back-to-back legs. MVG then held his nerve to force a deciding leg but Cullen fired in a pair of 180s en route to a 14-darter that gave him his first Premier League nightly title of the season.