Michael Smith finally won a Premier League Darts night at his very last attempt in Newcastle while Joe Cullen sealed his play-off spot ahead of Peter Wright.

Bully Boy headed into the final night of the regular season without any hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs and also the only player yet to win a weekly final. Smith had been a runner-up to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson earlier in the season but on this occasion he overcame table-topper Jonny Clayton 6-3 to break his duck and pocket a cool £10,000. The World Championship runner-up overcame MVG 6-4 and Gerwyn Price 6-3 in his first two matches before maintaining his momentum against the Ferret with an average of 98, six out of nine on his doubles and a match-winning checkout of 112.

😅🙌 Look at his face, just look at his face!



👏 Michael Smith finally wins a Premier League night at the last attempt!



🤑Great news for followers of our darts tipster @ChrisHammer180, who backed Bully Boy tonight at 12/1!pic.twitter.com/sjiM2elHLl — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) May 26, 2022

"To finally get that win and get over the line was massive tonight. Sadly I didn't make the top four, but I ended on a high and a positive," said Smith, who led Clayton 4-0 before a mini comeback threatened to spoil his night. "It was only me on zero wins in the Premier League, so I was playing for that, and luckily enough I fell over the line against Jonny." Smith finished sixth in the table, just behind Peter Wright, who saw his play-off hopes ended by tournament debutant Joe Cullen in a winner takes all quarter-final clash. The Masters champion triumphed in London last week to move ahead of Wright on legs difference and he stayed there by prevailing in a thriller.

CULLEN'S IN THE PLAY-OFFS! 🎸



HE HAS DONE IT!



In his debut Premier League season, Joe Cullen has qualified for Finals Night 🔥



He hits SIX D16s on his way to a thrilling 6-4 success over the World Champion! #CazooPL pic.twitter.com/FQ1m0psmX2 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 26, 2022

Cullen converted all six of his attempts at double 16 - including a clinical 105 finish in the penultimate leg when Wright was sat on a double after nine darts. The Rockstar ended the season in fourth place behind James Wade after being beaten by Clayton in the semi-finals and the duo will now meet again in the Play-Offs, which take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin for the Play-Offs on June 13. Van Gerwen will meet Wade in the other semi-final over a best of 19 legs format, while the final will be best of 21. Premier League Darts: Night 16 results, play-off fixtures and table Night 16, May 26 - Utilita Arena Newcastle

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Quarter-Finals Jonny Clayton (94.95) 6-5 (101.07) Gary Anderson

Joe Cullen (94.29) 6-4 (96.96) Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen (95.29) 4-6 (96.48) Michael Smith

James Wade (91.07) 4-6 (89.69) Gerwyn Price Semi-Finals Jonny Clayton (96.14) 6-4 (92.28) Joe Cullen

Michael Smith (96.8) 6-3 (88.24) Gerwyn Price Final Jonny Clayton (94.12) 3-6 (98.77) Michael Smith Play-Offs Night, Monday June 13 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) Jonny Clayton v Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade Final (Best of 21 legs) Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2