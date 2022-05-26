Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Michael Smith celebrates his win
Michael Smith celebrates his win

Darts results: Michael Smith finally wins a Premier League Darts night as Joe Cullen books his play-off spot

By Chris Hammer
23:31 · THU May 26, 2022

Michael Smith finally won a Premier League Darts night at his very last attempt in Newcastle while Joe Cullen sealed his play-off spot ahead of Peter Wright.

Bully Boy headed into the final night of the regular season without any hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs and also the only player yet to win a weekly final.

Smith had been a runner-up to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson earlier in the season but on this occasion he overcame table-topper Jonny Clayton 6-3 to break his duck and pocket a cool £10,000.

The World Championship runner-up overcame MVG 6-4 and Gerwyn Price 6-3 in his first two matches before maintaining his momentum against the Ferret with an average of 98, six out of nine on his doubles and a match-winning checkout of 112.

"To finally get that win and get over the line was massive tonight. Sadly I didn't make the top four, but I ended on a high and a positive," said Smith, who led Clayton 4-0 before a mini comeback threatened to spoil his night.

"It was only me on zero wins in the Premier League, so I was playing for that, and luckily enough I fell over the line against Jonny."

Smith finished sixth in the table, just behind Peter Wright, who saw his play-off hopes ended by tournament debutant Joe Cullen in a winner takes all quarter-final clash.

The Masters champion triumphed in London last week to move ahead of Wright on legs difference and he stayed there by prevailing in a thriller.

Cullen converted all six of his attempts at double 16 - including a clinical 105 finish in the penultimate leg when Wright was sat on a double after nine darts.

The Rockstar ended the season in fourth place behind James Wade after being beaten by Clayton in the semi-finals and the duo will now meet again in the Play-Offs, which take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin for the Play-Offs on June 13.

Van Gerwen will meet Wade in the other semi-final over a best of 19 legs format, while the final will be best of 21.

Premier League Darts: Night 16 results, play-off fixtures and table

Night 16, May 26 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

  • Jonny Clayton (94.95) 6-5 (101.07) Gary Anderson
  • Joe Cullen (94.29) 6-4 (96.96) Peter Wright
  • Michael van Gerwen (95.29) 4-6 (96.48) Michael Smith
  • James Wade (91.07) 4-6 (89.69) Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

  • Jonny Clayton (96.14) 6-4 (92.28) Joe Cullen
  • Michael Smith (96.8) 6-3 (88.24) Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Jonny Clayton (94.12) 3-6 (98.77) Michael Smith

Play-Offs Night, Monday June 13

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Jonny Clayton v Joe Cullen
  • Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
The Premier League standings after the regular season
The Premier League standings after the regular season

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....