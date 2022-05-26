Michael Smith finally won a Premier League Darts night at his very last attempt in Newcastle while Joe Cullen sealed his play-off spot ahead of Peter Wright.
Bully Boy headed into the final night of the regular season without any hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs and also the only player yet to win a weekly final.
Smith had been a runner-up to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson earlier in the season but on this occasion he overcame table-topper Jonny Clayton 6-3 to break his duck and pocket a cool £10,000.
The World Championship runner-up overcame MVG 6-4 and Gerwyn Price 6-3 in his first two matches before maintaining his momentum against the Ferret with an average of 98, six out of nine on his doubles and a match-winning checkout of 112.
"To finally get that win and get over the line was massive tonight. Sadly I didn't make the top four, but I ended on a high and a positive," said Smith, who led Clayton 4-0 before a mini comeback threatened to spoil his night.
"It was only me on zero wins in the Premier League, so I was playing for that, and luckily enough I fell over the line against Jonny."
Smith finished sixth in the table, just behind Peter Wright, who saw his play-off hopes ended by tournament debutant Joe Cullen in a winner takes all quarter-final clash.
The Masters champion triumphed in London last week to move ahead of Wright on legs difference and he stayed there by prevailing in a thriller.
Cullen converted all six of his attempts at double 16 - including a clinical 105 finish in the penultimate leg when Wright was sat on a double after nine darts.
The Rockstar ended the season in fourth place behind James Wade after being beaten by Clayton in the semi-finals and the duo will now meet again in the Play-Offs, which take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin for the Play-Offs on June 13.
Van Gerwen will meet Wade in the other semi-final over a best of 19 legs format, while the final will be best of 21.
Night 16, May 26 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)