Hollywood lost a fourth-round thriller to Anderson on this stage back in the 2018 edition and it looked as though he could be on the wrong end of another vintage display from the Flying Scotsman as he raced through the opening set 3-0 with an average in excess of 115.

However, Dobey used all his battling qualities to pinch the next three sets in deciding legs after Anderson had missed darts to edge two of them before wrapping up a 4-1 victory by taking the fifth 3-1.

Afterwards he admitted that he was inspired to finish the job after being unhappy with something the two-time world champion had said to him during one of the last intervals.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a big win, Gary Anderson is one of the biggest names in darts so it's a massive win for me. I never gave up and will always fight until the end.

"I was a bit nervy up there but Gary said something to me in the last break and I didn't like it so there was no way he was winning the game after that. It really annoyed me. I came out, tried to forget about it but there was no way he was winning.

"Obviously I'm not going to say it but I didn't like it and he's usually a class bloke. I just didn't agree with what he said."

Anderson's defeat means he will drop out of the world's top 20 following the World Championship having failed to defend much of the £200,000 in ranking money he earned from reaching the final two years ago.