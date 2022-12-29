The third round of the Cazoo World Darts Championship concludes and the fourth begins on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

As soon as the 16th spot in the fourth round is sealed this evening, the attention immediately turns to the players vying to earn their quarter-final places. Here we preview all six matches spanning two sessions and two rounds... Darts betting tips: World Championship day 12 1pt three or more 180s in every set of van Duijvenbode v Smith at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Chisnall to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Luke Humphries to win, hit most 180s and the highest checkout at 6/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Jonny Clayton to beat Josh Rock at 11/10 (General) SL Acca: Cross (-1.5 sets), Humphries (-1.5), Chisnall and Clayton to win with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Thursday, December 29 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Round 3 (Best of seven sets)

Round 3 (Best of seven sets) Statistics: The below stats are from this year's World Championship but the ones in brackets (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) are their seasonal data. The averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. Dirk van Duijvenbode (4/6) v Ross Smith (11/10) Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data. Head to Head (TV) : 3-2 (1-0)

: 3-2 (1-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average : 95.18 (97.26) - 100.97 (94.10)

: 95.18 (97.26) - 100.97 (94.10) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.52 (0.38) - 0.55 (0.34)

: 0.52 (0.38) - 0.55 (0.34) Checkout % : 30.95% (40.20) - 57.89% (38.83)

: 30.95% (40.20) - 57.89% (38.83) 100+ checkout per leg won : 0% (10.84) - 0% (11.11)

: 0% (10.84) - 0% (11.11) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 0% (35.81) - 0% (26.17) It's a crying shame this battle between two 180 machines isn't headlining an evening session but it'll certainly get the afternoon crowd in full voice at the start of what promises to be another thrilling day. Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ross Smith are two of the most prolific maximum hitters around, with Aubergenius boasting the highest 180 per leg ratio this season at 0.38 while the European champion is comfortably in the top five at 0.34. However, over the past six months, Smith is flying at 0.38 with DVD just behind at 0.37 and that's why the Englishman is marginal favourite to hit most 180s today. They emphatically underlined their reputations in the previous round as van Duijvenbode fired in 12 in 23 legs during a thrilling 3-2 victory over Karel Sedlacek while Smith crashed in 10 in just 18 legs against Darius Labanauskas. There's no guarantee in darts but surely we can expect lots more 180s?! If they can carry on like that in a relatively close game then the record for most maximums in a best-of-seven set match - which is currently 29 in the match between Rob Cross and Michael Smith at the 2018 World Championship - will be obliterated but it perhaps won't be as simple as that. Expectations and pressure in a match both will be desperate to win could take it's toll and who's to say it won't be a one-sided 4-0 or 4-1 scoreline when one of them just doesn't get going.