Live leg-by-leg updates, highlights and statistics from the PDC World Darts Championship final as Michael Smith faces Michael van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace.
Sky Bet latest odds: MVG is now 1/6 favourite for glory while Michael Smith has now drifted slightly to 7/2 but it is early days. As for the 180s battle, Smith remains favourite at 1/2, with MVG 7/4 and the tie 10/1. Click here now for all the Sky Bet live darts markets including most 180s & highest checkout.
2025: The players are now making their way to the oche so the action is finally about to begin!
2000: Right, the players will be out on the oche in about 25 minutes, so you've got plenty of time to have a read of Paul Nicholson's highlights of the season - or watch the short video I recorded with him at the Ally Pally. There really are some cracking moments in there...
1955: Before the final gets under way at around 2025 GMT, here are my two best bets for the night and scoreline prediction, which I wrote about extensively with stats in my pre-match preview. However, although I'm tentatively going for van Gerwen tonight, I am pinning my hopes on Smith, who I backed at 8/1 in my pre-tournament preview. As much as I don't want to be regarded as a deserter, it's impossible not to be impressed and wary of the mind-boggling standard produced by MVG.
1950: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category...
Michael van Gerwen's statistics are quite simply sensational and he's producing the kind of consistency from his dominating pre-Covid era when he made 100 averages look so easy. The dodgy performances that were creeping in too frequently in 2020 and 2021 are becoming rarer and rarer so I don't think he's 'due' a bad one any time soon!
He's now averaged over 100 in 12 of his last 16 matches since losing to Chris Dobey at the European Championship back in October - including all five at the World Championship - and is overall average in that run is well over 103.
As for Michael Smith, well he's managed a couple of 100+ averages against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens thanks to finding his breathtaking 180 range in both contests and he's got to be at that level again tonight. He can't afford the lulls in standard that we saw from him against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting.
1945: Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen's run to the Alexandra Palace final has been almost as destructive as you can get.
The only player to give him a little scare was Mensur Suljovic despite posting a massive averaging 107.66! In truth, it wasn't actually that close, with Suljovic's 161 memorable checkout that clinched the fifth set 3-2 merely delaying the inevitable as MVG swiftly bounced back to wrap up the sixth 3-1.
Apart from that it's just been one-way traffic without any hiccups and he's now won 13 sets on the bounce since Dirk van Duijvenbode managed one in his 4-1 victory over his fellow Dutchman. Against Dimitri Van den Bergh he won 15 of 17 legs after the Belgian's 170 checkout put him 2-1 up in the opening set and went on to average over 108.
1940: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith...
When Michael Smith has been good - he's been very good. Particularly against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens when he produced relentless high-scoring, a barrage of 180s and fairly clinical finishing.
When it's not being going his way against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting, he's possessed the necessary fighting spirit and mental strength that he lacked in previous years to drag himself over the line
He will need every ounce of that spirit again - as well as his A-game quality to keep the pressure on MVG.
1930: Time now to take a look at their head-to-head record, which has been bossed by Michael van Gerwen overall since their rivalry started in the youth ranks way back in 2011 but has been much closer in recent times.
Since 2020, MVG only leads 7-6 and pretty much all of those 13 matches in all competitions have been very close. In fact, Michael Smith won 80 legs compared to MVG's 79 in that run of games.
As you can see from the above scorelines from 2020, there's hardly anything in it. Smith finally opened his account against MVG at the sixth time of asking but then won the next two, including the final of the US Darts Masters.
1920: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections?
Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as five on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, but this year he finally broke his major duck with the Grand Slam of Darts and also added a third TV title to his resume at the US Darts Masters, where he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final.
As for MVG, there's nothing he hasn't won. The only major he's won less than three times is the Champions League - and that was only staged four times - while as we've already mentioned, he added four more to his tally in 2022!
1915: This tournament has pretty much had everything. There's been over 850 maximums, six 170 checkouts - including one apiece from tonight's finalists - upsets, dream runs, sudden death drama and bullseye rejection madness!
One thing we haven't yet seen, however, is a nine-dart finish so surely that can change tonight? You can get 12/1 on either player managing it tonight with Sky Bet, 16/1 on it being MVG, 25/1 for it to be Smith and 100/1 that they both do it.
Remember, van Gerwen did manage a nine-darter in his last major final at the Players Championship Finals.
To get your in the mood for the potential of perfect legs, you can click here to watch every nine-darter in World Championship history.
1905: As well as the final, there's also been a lot of talk about who will make the Premier League Darts line-up and it's fair to say there's lots of contenders bidding for the eight spots available. You can read what our columnist Paul Nicholson had to say about it by clicking here or watch the video of us chatting about it at the Ally Pally below.
1900: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the PDC's Cazoo World Darts Championship final, where Michael van Gerwen is favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time in his illustrious career but the first since he defeated Michael Smith in the 2019 edition.
Bully Boy is standing in his way once again as he attempts to make it third time lucky on the biggest stage of all having also finished runner-up to Peter Wright 12 months ago when his record-equalling barrage of 24 180s couldn't prevent him losing 7-5.
However, unlike the previous occasions, Smith can finally goes into a final as a major winner thanks to his long awaited breakthrough moment at November's Grand Slam of Darts so there can be no doubting his self-belief.
The St Helens star will need to reproduce his renowned scoring power that we saw against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens in the previous rounds - and then some - just to get close to a rampant MVG, who has averaged well over 100 in all five of his games so far and remarkably only dropped three sets.
Unless, of course, we see a rare off day from the Dutchman at the worst possible time.
That's not very likely, mind, considering he's won titles than anyone else this season with 10 including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals.
There's no denying that it really is a fitting final between the two best players in the tournament and whoever comes out on top will also be crowned as the new world number one.
The final begins at around 2015 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
But before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history.
Final scores in sets