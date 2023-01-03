Live leg-by-leg updates, highlights and statistics from the PDC World Darts Championship final as Michael Smith faces Michael van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace.

Michael Smith 2-2 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets) Format: All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5.

All sets best of five legs except the 13th, when either player will need to win by two clear legs until it reaches a sudden-death leg at 5-5.

THE BEST LEG IN DARTS HISTORY! 🤯🤯🤯



MVG MISS DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH MAKES IT! UNREAL SCENES 🤯pic.twitter.com/IDYxujSqHx — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2023

Averages

Smith: 106.31

MVG: 103.88

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-2 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET FOUR SCORE: Michael Smith 0-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Three

Van Gerwen is seemingly back on track as he levels up the match by whitewashing Smith in the fourth set, although this leg - which he takes in 18 legs - was rather scrappy compared to the rest. But they can certainly be forgiven for that!

Smith 0-2 MVG

The standard of this final is out of this world right now and although Smith hits two of the three 180s in this majestic leg, he misses a dart at tops and MVG takes it with an 18-D18-D18 90 checkout for a 12-darter.

Smith 0-2 MVG

If Van Gerwen is feeling rattled, you wouldn't be able to tell as he cooling pins double eight for a 16-dart hold after Smith hit 140 to leave himself 20.

Smith 0-1 MVG

SMITH LEADS! 💪



What a match this is! 🔥



Smith wires the bull for a spectacular 170 checkout to wrap up the third set, but he returns to pin D10 and move 2-1 ahead in this final!#WCDarts | Final

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/uxeQrr0Skn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET THREE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Five

Bully Boy bounces back immediately with a break of his own to take the set and hit the front in the match - but only after MVG spurned a dart at tops.

Smith 3-1 MVG

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.

Smith 2-1 MVG

Van Gerwen spurns another attempt at the bullseye for a 130 checkout as Smith responds by taking out 80 for a 14-dart break of throw.

Smith 2-0 MVG

Goodness knows what was going through Smith's mind during the interval having etched his name into darting history for eternity but he comes back out to take the opening leg of this set after MVG missed the bullseye.

Smith 1-0 MVG

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 1-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET TWO SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

Smith somehow gathers his composure after the most incredible leg in darts history to wrap up the set after van Gerwen misses two darts at double 12 again.

Smith 2-1 MVG

THE BEST LEG OF DARTS EVER! THEY BOTH HIT BACK TO BACK 180s, MVG THEN MISSES DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH HITS HIS FOR AN INSANE PERFECT LEG! INSANE!

Smith 2-1 MVG

THE BEST LEG IN DARTS HISTORY! 🤯🤯🤯



MVG MISS DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH MAKES IT! UNREAL SCENES 🤯pic.twitter.com/IDYxujSqHx — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2023

Leg Two

Michael Smith levels up with a superb 11-darter to restore parity in this set.

Smith 1-1 MVG

Michael Smith hits his third 180 to put pressure on the MVG throw but the Dutchman takes out 90 when Bully Boy was waiting on tops.

Smith 0-1 MVG

Michael van Gerwen takes the FIRST set! 🟢🎯 pic.twitter.com/QYjm7YAJDL — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)

SET ONE SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Michael van Gerwen Leg Four

Van Gerwen clinches the opening set by taking out 84 in a comfortable 15-dart hold, with Smith waiting for an unlikely poke at 164. Still plenty of time for Bully Boy to bounce back in this darting marathon.

Smith 1-3 MVG

The duo trade 180s early in a high-quality leg but after Smith misses double eight for what would have been a 127 checkout, MVG finishes 47 for an impressive 11-dart break of throw.

Smith 1-2 MVG

Not the standard of darts you'd expect in a World Championship final between the two best players in the world! MVG reaches a finish after four visits but misses seven darts at a double before finally finishing the job in the madhouse. As for Smith, he didn't apply enough pressure despite his opening visit being a 180 and only ended up having a single attempt at a bullseye to break.

Smith 1-1 MVG

It's first blood for Michael Smith as he holds throw with an impressive 13-darter despite the opening 180 of the final coming from Michael van Gerwen.

Smith 1-0 MVG

2025: The players are now making their way to the oche so the action is finally about to begin!

96 came, just two remain.



2000: Right, the players will be out on the oche in about 25 minutes, so you've got plenty of time to have a read of Paul Nicholson's highlights of the season - or watch the short video I recorded with him at the Ally Pally. There really are some cracking moments in there...

"Do it! Do it now!"



🤯 Paul @TheAsset180 Nicholson picks out his top three moments of the darting year, including the time he commentated on Simon Whitlock's BULL-BULL-BULL 150 checkout!



1950: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category... Tournament Average : 97.64 - 104.63

100+ match averages : 2 - 5

Highest average : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF)

Lowest average : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2)

: 97.64 - 104.63 : 2 - 5 : 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF) : 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2) Tournament 180s: 44 - 32

180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.33

44 - 32 0.34 - 0.33 Doubles hit (Checkout %) : 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%)

: 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%) Sets won/lost: 22/7 - 22/3

Legs won/lost : 76/51 - 70/28

22/7 - 22/3 : 76/51 - 70/28 100+ checkouts : 9 - 5

Per leg won : 11.84% - 7.14%

Highest checkout : 170 - 170

: 9 - 5 : 11.84% - 7.14% : 170 - 170 Match Treble% (win, most 180s + high C/O): 40% - 40% Michael van Gerwen's statistics are quite simply sensational and he's producing the kind of consistency from his dominating pre-Covid era when he made 100 averages look so easy. The dodgy performances that were creeping in too frequently in 2020 and 2021 are becoming rarer and rarer so I don't think he's 'due' a bad one any time soon! He's now averaged over 100 in 12 of his last 16 matches since losing to Chris Dobey at the European Championship back in October - including all five at the World Championship - and is overall average in that run is well over 103. As for Michael Smith, well he's managed a couple of 100+ averages against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens thanks to finding his breathtaking 180 range in both contests and he's got to be at that level again tonight. He can't afford the lulls in standard that we saw from him against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting.



🤔 Dart players and fans, where do you stand on turning down the bullseye when your opponent is on a big finish?



Apart from that it's just been one-way traffic without any hiccups and he's now won 13 sets on the bounce since Dirk van Duijvenbode managed one in his 4-1 victory over his fellow Dutchman. Against Dimitri Van den Bergh he won 15 of 17 legs after the Belgian's 170 checkout put him 2-1 up in the opening set and went on to average over 108.

"I LOVE winning!"



1940: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith... R2: 3-0 v Nathan Rafferty

Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0

Average: 96.62

180s: 3 (0.33 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 130)

Checkout %: 39.1% (9/23)

3-0, 3-0, 3-0 96.62 3 (0.33 per leg) 2 (High: 130) 39.1% (9/23) R3: 4-3 v Martin Schindler

Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1

Average: 95.36

180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 170)

Checkout %: 40.5% (17/42)

2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1 95.36 6 (0.20 per leg) 2 (High: 170) 40.5% (17/42) R4: 4-1 v Joe Cullen

Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2

Average: 103.25

180s: 10 (0.48 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 76)

Checkout %: 40% (12/30)

3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2 103.25 10 (0.48 per leg) 0 (High: 76) 40% (12/30) QF: 5-3 v Stephen Bunting

Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1

Average: 91.63

180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 87)

Checkout %: 47.1% (16/34)

3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1 91.63 6 (0.20 per leg) 0 (High: 87) 47.1% (16/34) SF: 6-2 v Gabriel Clemens

Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2, 3-1

Average: 101.85

180s: 19 (0.51 per leg)

100+ Checkouts: 5 (High: 161)

Checkout %: 43.1% (22/51) When Michael Smith has been good - he's been very good. Particularly against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens when he produced relentless high-scoring, a barrage of 180s and fairly clinical finishing. When it's not being going his way against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting, he's possessed the necessary fighting spirit and mental strength that he lacked in previous years to drag himself over the line He will need every ounce of that spirit again - as well as his A-game quality to keep the pressure on MVG.

"I'm not scared of Michael van Gerwen!"



1920: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections? Senior Career PDC titles : 20 - 146

Televised PDC Titles/Finals : 3/14 - 61/82

Titles this season : 6 (TV: 2) - 10 (TV: 5)

: 20 - 146 : 3/14 - 61/82 : 6 (TV: 2) - 10 (TV: 5) PDC World Championship appearances: 11 - 15

PDC World Championship Best: Runner-up (2019, 2022) - Winner (2014, 2017, 2019) Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as five on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, but this year he finally broke his major duck with the Grand Slam of Darts and also added a third TV title to his resume at the US Darts Masters, where he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Fantastic to see Michael Smith finally get the major his career richly deserved!



As for MVG, there's nothing he hasn't won. The only major he's won less than three times is the Champions League - and that was only staged four times - while as we've already mentioned, he added four more to his tally in 2022! 3x World Champion (2014, 2017, 2019)

6x Premier League (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

3x World Matchplay (2015, 2016, 2022)

6x World Grand Prix (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)

3x Grand Slam of Darts (2015, 2016, 2017)

3x UK Open (2015, 2016, 2020)

4x European Championship (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

5x Masters (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

7x Players Championship Finals (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022)

4x World Series of Darts Finals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)

1x Champions League (2019)

1915: This tournament has pretty much had everything. There's been over 850 maximums, six 170 checkouts - including one apiece from tonight's finalists - upsets, dream runs, sudden death drama and bullseye rejection madness!

Michael van Gerwen "You might be averaging over 100 but you can't take out 161"



One thing we haven't yet seen, however, is a nine-dart finish so surely that can change tonight? You can get 12/1 on either player managing it tonight with Sky Bet, 16/1 on it being MVG, 25/1 for it to be Smith and 100/1 that they both do it. Remember, van Gerwen did manage a nine-darter in his last major final at the Players Championship Finals.

To get your in the mood for the potential of perfect legs, you can click here to watch every nine-darter in World Championship history.

1905: As well as the final, there's also been a lot of talk about who will make the Premier League Darts line-up and it's fair to say there's lots of contenders bidding for the eight spots available. You can read what our columnist Paul Nicholson had to say about it by clicking here or watch the video of us chatting about it at the Ally Pally below.

