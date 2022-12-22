James Wade suffered the first big upset in this year's PDC World Darts Championship as he crashed out at the first hurdle by Jim Williams.

The eighth seed, who is still yet to add the world title to his trophy collection, headed to the Alexandra Palace on the back of a largely disappointing campaign and the biggest stage of all couldn't inspire him. Wade got off to a good enough start by taking the opening set 3-1 but the former Lakeside finalist hit back with a superb 119 checkout that sealed the second by the same scoreline. The Welshman maintained his charge by whitewashing his wasteful opponent in the third set only for Wade to return the favour in the fourth. The Machine couldn't maintain the momentum, however, as he struggled to find enough trebles to put pressure on Williams, who wrapped up the fifth set 3-1.

😱🎯 It's the first big upset of this year's World Darts Championship as James Wade crashes out to Jim Williams!pic.twitter.com/g4zEboSv2Z — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) December 22, 2022

Fellow legend Gary Anderson maintained his proud record of never losing at the first hurdle in all 14 of his Ally Pally appearances but was made to work hard for his 3-1 victory over Madars Razma. Much has been made of the Flying Scotsman's below-par season in which he failed to challenge for glory in any of the major tournaments while he also unable to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time in his career. However, he looked a little more like his old self against Razma, averaging over 100 for a good chunk of the contest before it dipped to 96.39, while he also made his experience count by winning all three of his sets in deciding legs. The Latvian spurned five attempts at doubles in one of those and Anderson made him pay by taking a crucial 2-1 lead en route to the third round. The former two-time champion also threw four of the six 180s and weighed in with three 100+ checkouts - although Razma managed a trio of his own including a match high 154.

ANDERSON WINS A CLASSIC!!



What a game that was, as Gary Anderson edges out Madars Razma 3-1 to reach the Third Round!



Every set went 3-2 there, but Anderson has enough to get through!#WCDarts | R2

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/2OGSXJrtR7 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2022

Fifth seed Luke Humphries survived a huge scare as he came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Florian Hempel. Cool Hand has been widely tipped for a deep run at the Ally Pally following a fantastic season in which he's won five titles and produced an array of world-class performance but while he scored well enough, his double troubles put him in real danger. Hempel had shocked Dimitri Van den Bergh at this stage of last year's World Championship and threatened to do the same to Humphries when pinching the opening set 3-2 and the third 3-1 after his opponent had missed five darts at a double to force a decider. The Newbury ace stormed back by comfortably taking the fourth set 3-0 and made the most of Hempel's crucial miss at double 10 in the third leg of the decider before wrapping up his victory with a 90.95 average. Humphries fired in seven of the nine 180s in the match and also had the high checkout of 84 but he'll need to brush up on his finishing in the next round having only pinned 12 out of 41. In the last match of the night, Vincent van der Voort cruised to a 3-0 victory over Cameron Menzies, who had a nightmare with his doubling. The veteran Dutchman averaged 90.78 compared to his opponent's 88.31 but the big difference was the finishing, with van der Voort hitting 56.3% of his attempts and Menzies only managing 20%. That didn't stop the Scotsman having a good time, however, as he joined in with some van der Voort chants during the match!

Cameron Menzies singing along to the Vincent van der Voort chant while his opponent throws 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PpQolJZ9IP — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 22, 2022

During the afternoon session, Dirk van Duijvenbode thrilled the crowd with 13 maximums and agonisingly missed out a nine-darter - but still had to survive a match dart to beat Karel Sedlacek. Aubergenius is widely-fancied for a long run at the Ally Pally looked on course for quick afternoon of work when storming through the first set 3-1 with an average well in excess of 100. But after missing six darts at a double at the start of the second, Van Duijvenbode started to falter and Sedlacek punished him by going on to clinch the set by the same scoreline. A superb match-high 104 checkout from Evil Charlie put him 2-1 ahead in the third although he needed to rely on the Dutchman's two missed darts at double in the deciding leg to pinch it 3-2 and move a set away from a huge upset. Van Duijvenbode came storming back to take the fourth set 3-1 and then threw eight perfect darts in the second leg of the fifth before narrowly missing double 12 for what would have been an explosive nine-darter.

SO CLOSE TO A NINE-DARTER!!



11 perfect darts from Dirk van Duijvenbode but no nine-darter as he misses D12 for perfection!



A 180 in the previous leg, before eight perfect darts in the next!



The crowd would have gone WILD if it went in!



📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/qPG36BNNru — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2022

Sedlacek wasn't done yet, punishing DVD for missing tops in the third leg to move 2-1 ahead and then found himself with one match dart at the bullseye after his opponent had spurned seven darts to take out 36. The Czech thrower missed the target as van Duijvenbode eventually made it 2-2 before comfortably winning the next two legs of the tie-break to seal his place in the third round. “I have never felt this nervous in my life,” revealed Van Duijvenbode, who will play European Champion Ross Smith or Darius Labanauskas for a place in the last 16. “I think it’s because I think I can actually do something this year. I started well and then the pressure kicks in, but in the end I won, so I’m happy.”