Nine-dart hero Michael Smith upset the odds against Michael van Gerwen in the most outrageous fashion to claim his first PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship title at the Alexandra Palace.
The two-time runner-up lost to MVG in the final of the 2019 edition and Peter Wright 12 months ago but made his intentions emphatically clear early on by winning the greatest leg in darts history when achieving perfection straight after the Dutchman narrowly missed double 12 for the same feat.
Bully Boy's head could easily have gone into a spin as the Ally Pally crowd went crazy but he quickly regained his composure and his relentless scoring power to square the match at 1-1.
Smith, who was appearing in his 10th major final but his first since finally breaking his major duck at November’s Grand Slam of Darts, went on to fire 22 of the 37 180s throughout an unforgettable encounter, landed two other 100+ checkouts to go with his 141 and averaged 100.87 compared to his opponent's 99.58 en route to fulfilling his darting destiny.
For many years, darts pundits and fans have unanimously agreed the floodgates would open for the highly talented St Helens star once he finally gets over the line and now those predictions are beginning to ring true.
After emotional celebrations with his wife and children in the crowd, the 32-year-old told Sky Sports: "The way I felt when I won will never be topped, no matter what I do in this sport in the future. To be World Champion and world number one is amazing.
"When I won the Grand Slam I said I would eventually become World Champion and world number one.
"I want to do what Michael [van Gerwen] has done, I want to dominate the sport but he's still around! It's now 1-1 between us in World Championship finals, but I don't think it will be the last."
Smith, who was tipped on these pages at 8/1 pre-tournament, was also highly magnanimous in victory and even suggested he was lucky despite the manner of his performance.
“It’s amazing, but I don’t want to start getting into all the crying and emotions,” Smith added. “Michael let me off a lot there and for once I finally took a chance that I didn’t deserve but I still took it. I want to apologise to Michael, I have been in that position before and I don’t know what to say.”
On his nine-dart finish, which was also tipped up at 12/1 in our final preview, he said: “I was hitting 180, 180 in practice and missing so I thought I would give the crowd what they deserve, I got a magical nine and it was good.
As well as his heavy scoring, Smith's finishing was also on point too, pinning 47% of his attempts at doubles as MVG spurned 32 of his 50 (38%), but equally as important as the stats was his supreme mental strength and character under such immense pressure.
After moving 2-1 up in sets, he soon found himself 3-2 down when van Gerwen, who was hot favourite for glory having won 10 titles this season including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals, enjoyed an ominous spell of winning six out of eight legs.
But that was nothing compared to a dominating run that Smith was about to enjoy as he reeled off four sets in succession and only one of those - the seventh - went to a deciding leg. Bully Boy took that with an ice cool 14-darter when the three-time champion was waiting to come back on 58 and from then on, he never really let up.
At 6-3 up, the fourth seed had a golden opportunity to wrap up the title in the deciding leg but he suffered an agonising bounce out midway through it after his first two found the treble 20 and MVG made the most of his reprieve by pulling a set back.
The 11th set also went the distance and Smith even threatened another nine-darter with back-to-back 180s and although his attempt failed on dart seven he went on to achieve his dream.
The result denies van Gerwen a fourth world title and a first since he defeated Bully Boy in 2019 while it was also the first time in the tournament when his averaged dropped below three figures.
Van Gerwen, who remains third on the Order of Merit having missed the chance to return to the summit for the first time since a seven-year stay ended in 2021, said: "Michael [Smith] played a phenomenal game, he deserves this win,"
"Of course, I had my chances - I missed too many doubles and when you don't hit them you get punished.
"I didn't play too well in the last few sets but I can only blame myself for that, you have to take it on the chin.
"When you lose games it's hard but it's part of the job. I will be back."
Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen: Match stats
- Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2
- Averages
Smith: 100.87
MVG: 99.58
- 180s
Smith: 22
MVG: 15
- Checkout %
Smith: 26/55 (47.3%)
MVG: 20/52 (38.5%)
- 100+ Checkouts
Smith: 141, 130, 106
MVG: 105, 100
Michael Smith's route to World Championship glory
- R2: 3-0 v Nathan Rafferty
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
Average: 96.62
180s: 3 (0.33 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 130)
Checkout %: 39.1% (9/23)
- R3: 4-3 v Martin Schindler
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1
Average: 95.36
180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 170)
Checkout %: 40.5% (17/42)
- R4: 4-1 v Joe Cullen
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2
Average: 103.25
180s: 10 (0.48 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 76)
Checkout %: 40% (12/30)
- QF: 5-3 v Stephen Bunting
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1
Average: 91.63
180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 87)
Checkout %: 47.1% (16/34)
- SF: 6-2 v Gabriel Clemens
Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2, 3-1
Average: 101.85
180s: 19 (0.51 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 5 (High: 161)
Checkout %: 43.1% (22/51)
- F: 7-4 v Michael van Gerwen
Set scores: 1-3, 3-1, 3-1, 0-3, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2
Average: 100.87
180s: 22 (0.49 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 3 (High: 141)
Checkout %: 26/55 (47.3%)
Michael Smith: Roll of honour
- World Championship (2023)
- Grand Slam of Darts champion (2022)
- US Darts Masters (2022)
- Shanghai Darts Masters (2018)
- 5x European Tour titles
- 12x Pro Tour titles
- World Matchplay runner-up (2019)
- Premier League runner-up (2018)
- UK Open runner-up (2022)
- European Championship runner-up (2022)
- Masters runner-up (2020)
- World Series of Darts Finals runner-up (2018)
Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen: Set-by-Set report
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET 11 SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Five
Smith threatens his second nine-darter of the match after six perfect darts and although it fails on the seventh, he goes on to win the title with an 11-darter! What a match and what a champion!
Smith 3-2 MVG
- Leg Four
MVG suffers the agony of a deflection on the bullseye when trying to finish a 132 checkout and Smith takes advantage to square the set and now he's throwing for the title!
Smith 2-2 MVG
- Leg Three
Bully Boy rediscovers his range again with three 100+ scores in his opening four visits before a 106 checkout reduces the deficit in this set.
Smith 1-2 MVG
- Leg Two
Smith's scoring power has deserted him for the moment as four successive sub-100 visits follow an opening ton and that allows MVG to back up his break with a 16-dart hold.
Smith 0-2 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
Van Gerwen has found the spring in his step again and his 15th maximum paves the ay for a brutal 11-dart break when Smith was waiting on 89 to inch closer to the title.
Smith 0-1 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 6-4 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET 10 SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Five
Michael Smith suffers an agonising bounce out midway through a leg he was in control of after the first two found treble 20 and follows it up with scores of 58 and 57 that allow MVG to take control en route to a match-saving 18-darter.
Smith 2-3 MVG
- Leg Four
Smith takes the 10th set all the way with a cool 14-dart hold that included a pair of 140s and a 180 from MVG.
Smith 2-2 MVG
- Leg Three
Another scrappy leg goes the way of MVG as Smith is unable to earn a crack at a double despite his 20th maximum of the match.
Smith 1-2 MVG
- Leg Two
A thrilling final is now starting to get edgy as both players struggle to find their range in this leg before Smith finally hits a double at the fourth attempt to finish a 20-darter after MVG spurned two of his own.
Smith 1-1 MVG
- Leg One (MVG throwing first)
This could well be the last set of the match unless MVG rediscovers his touch but he makes a good enough start with a 105 checkout to complete a 15-dart hold when Smith waited on 70.
Smith 0-1 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 3-0 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Three
Smith is going for the jugular now as an 18th maximum punishes MVG for more sloppy scoring and he goes on to wrap up the set with a comfortable 14-darter, with his opponent way back on 152.
Smith 3-0 MVG
- Leg Two
Van Gerwen is in huge trouble now as Smith breaks him with his last dart in hand at double five for a 15-darter. The Dutchman is still yet to have an attempt at a double in this set.
Smith 2-0 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
Smith stutters towards the finishing line of this leg that he was controlling but still manages to take out 74 for an 18-dart hold, with MVG waiting for a crack at 110.
Smith 1-0 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 5-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET EIGHT SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Four
A 17th 180 from Smith takes the match count to 30 in just 32 legs! And more importantly, he pins double eight for a 14-darter to win his third set in a row!
Smith 3-1 MVG
- Leg Three
The Dutchman steadies the ship as three 100+ visits plus another of 91 sees him control a leg that he wins in 14 darts.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Two
Van Gerwen lands his 13th maximum but his other visits aren't good enough as Smith's more consistent scoring helps him take the leg in 15 darts with a 68 checkout.
Smith 2-0 MVG
- Leg One (MVG throwing first)
Smith is riding a crest of a wave right now and a 16th 180 in just the 30th leg played puts him on his way to a 13-dart break of throw, with MVG struggling to find the red bit throughout it.
Smith 1-0 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 4-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET SEVEN SCORE: Michael Smith 3-2 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Five
This time MVG can leave the stage to lick his wounds after Bully Boy's 15th maximum helps him pull away to a set-winning 14-darter, with the Dutchman waiting to return on 58.
Smith 3-2 MVG
- Leg Four
The crowd are on their feet yet again as Smith, who kicked off the leg with his 14th 180, lands a roof-raising 130 checkout to level the set straight after van Gerwen hit a 12th maximum to leave 78. MVG starts to leave the stage thinking he'd lost the set but then realises there's a deciding leg to be played!
Smith 2-2 MVG
- Leg Three
Van Gerwen misses double nine at the end of a scrappy leg and Smith takes his chance on double 15 to keep himself alive in this set.
Smith 1-2 MVG
- Leg Two
MVG opens this leg with his 11th maximum of the match but labours for the rest of it before finishing 80 for a 14-darter.
Smith 0-2 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
Van Gerwen can't find a treble in his opening two visits of this leg but scores of 140 and 180 leaves him 63, which he takes out for a 15-dart break, with Smith waiting on 41.
Smith 0-1 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 3-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET SIX SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Three
This will surely go down as the best darts match of all time no matter what happens from here on in, and we're back to all-square after Smith pins double 10 with his last dart in hand to deny MVG a chance at 95.
Smith 3-1 MVG
- Leg Three
Both players seven successive 100+ scores but after van Gerwen spurns two darts at double tops for an 80 checkout, Bully Boy hits double five with his last dart in hand for another break.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Two
Van Gerwen immediately breaks back in 12 darts thanks to visits of 121, 180, 134 and a classy 66 finish.
Smith 1-1 MVG
- Leg One (MVG throwing first)
A much-needed 14-dart break from Bully Boy to stem the tide that was building from MVG while he also weighed in with his 13th maximum.
Smith 1-0 MVG
Smith 2-3 MVG: Interval statistics
- Averages
Smith: 104.89
MVG: 105.42
- 180s
Smith: 12
MVG: 8
- Checkout %
Smith: 9/20 (45%)
MVG: 11/31 (35.5%)
- Highest Checkout
Smith: 141
MVG: 100
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET FIVE SCORE: Michael Smith 2-3 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Five
Smith suffers a little lull in his scoring with four sub-100 visits out of five and van Gerwen takes full advantage to break his throw in 14 darts and crucially hit the front again.
Smith 2-3 MVG
- Leg Four
It speaks volumes about the quality of this clash that Van Gerwen's 10-darter - featuring visits of 121, 180 and 168 - doesn't seem 'that' special!
Smith 2-2 MVG
- Leg Three
Bully Boy is really taking the game to MVG and more heavy scoring - albeit without a maximum - helps him cruise through this leg in 13 darts, with his opponent back on 156.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Two
Van Gerwen responds in another impressive leg of 15 darts that he finishes off with his first 100+ checkout of the match - exactly 100.
Smith 1-1 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
Smith comfortably reaches a finish first thanks to his 12th maximum of the match so far and although MVG's seventh leaves him 28, Bully Boy holds his nerve to pin tops for a 14-darter.
Smith 1-0 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-2 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET FOUR SCORE: Michael Smith 0-3 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Three
Van Gerwen is seemingly back on track as he levels up the match by whitewashing Smith in the fourth set, although this leg - which he takes in 18 legs - was rather scrappy compared to the rest. But they can certainly be forgiven for that!
Smith 0-2 MVG
- Leg Two
The standard of this final is out of this world right now and although Smith hits two of the three 180s in this majestic leg, he misses a dart at tops and MVG takes it with an 18-D18-D18 90 checkout for a 12-darter.
Smith 0-2 MVG
- Leg One (MVG throwing first)
If Van Gerwen is feeling rattled, you wouldn't be able to tell as he cooling pins double eight for a 16-dart hold after Smith hit 140 to leave himself 20.
Smith 0-1 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 2-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET THREE SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Five
Bully Boy bounces back immediately with a break of his own to take the set and hit the front in the match - but only after MVG spurned a dart at tops.
Smith 3-1 MVG
- Leg Four
Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Three
Smith misses three clear darts to take out 40 to wrap up the set 3-0 and MVG makes him pay as he hoovers up 36 for a 13-dart break.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Two
Van Gerwen spurns another attempt at the bullseye for a 130 checkout as Smith responds by taking out 80 for a 14-dart break of throw.
Smith 2-0 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
Goodness knows what was going through Smith's mind during the interval having etched his name into darting history for eternity but he comes back out to take the opening leg of this set after MVG missed the bullseye.
Smith 1-0 MVG
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 1-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET TWO SCORE: Michael Smith 3-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Four
Smith somehow gathers his composure after the most incredible leg in darts history to wrap up the set after van Gerwen misses two darts at double 12 again.
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Three
THE BEST LEG OF DARTS EVER! THEY BOTH HIT SIX PERFECT DARTS, THEN MVG MISSES DOUBLE 12 FOR A NINE DARTER BUT MICHAEL SMITH HITS HIS! ABSOLUTELY INSANE!
Smith 2-1 MVG
- Leg Two
Michael Smith levels up with a superb 11-darter to restore parity in this set.
Smith 1-1 MVG
- Leg One (MVG throwing first)
Michael Smith hits his third 180 to put pressure on the MVG throw but the Dutchman takes out 90 when Bully Boy was waiting on tops.
Smith 0-1 MVG
Smith 0-1 MVG: Match statistics at first interval
- Averages
Smith: 97.64
MVG: 99.36
- 180s
Smith: 2
MVG: 2
- Checkout %
Smith: 1/3 (33.33%)
MVG: 3/10 (30%)
- Highest Checkout
Smith: 40
MVG: 84
MATCH SCORE: Michael Smith 0-1 Michael van Gerwen (Best of 13 sets)
SET ONE SCORE: Michael Smith 1-3 Michael van Gerwen
- Leg Four
Van Gerwen clinches the opening set by taking out 84 in a comfortable 15-dart hold, with Smith waiting for an unlikely poke at 164. Still plenty of time for Bully Boy to bounce back in this darting marathon.
Smith 1-3 MVG
- Leg Three
The duo trade 180s early in a high-quality leg but after Smith misses double eight for what would have been a 127 checkout, MVG finishes 47 for an impressive 11-dart break of throw.
Smith 1-2 MVG
- Leg Two
Not the standard of darts you'd expect in a World Championship final between the two best players in the world! MVG reaches a finish after four visits but misses seven darts at a double before finally finishing the job in the madhouse. As for Smith, he didn't apply enough pressure despite his opening visit being a 180 and only ended up having a single attempt at a bullseye to break.
Smith 1-1 MVG
- Leg One (Smith throwing first)
It's first blood for Michael Smith as he holds throw with an impressive 13-darter despite the opening 180 of the final coming from Michael van Gerwen.
Smith 1-0 MVG
2025: The players are now making their way to the oche so the action is finally about to begin!
2000: Right, the players will be out on the oche in about 25 minutes, so you've got plenty of time to have a read of Paul Nicholson's highlights of the season - or watch the short video I recorded with him at the Ally Pally. There really are some cracking moments in there...
1955: Before the final gets under way at around 2025 GMT, here are my two best bets for the night and scoreline prediction, which I wrote about extensively with stats in my pre-match preview. However, although I'm tentatively going for van Gerwen tonight, I am pinning my hopes on Smith, who I backed at 8/1 in my pre-tournament preview. As much as I don't want to be regarded as a deserter, it's impossible not to be impressed and wary of the mind-boggling standard produced by MVG.
1950: Just so you don't have to do any number crunching from their route to the final stats below, I've done it for you. Once again, Michael Smith's figures are on the left of each category...
- Tournament Average: 97.64 - 104.63
100+ match averages: 2 - 5
Highest average: 103.25 (L16) - 108.28 (SF)
Lowest average: 91.63 (QF) - 92.19 (R2)
- Tournament 180s: 44 - 32
180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.33
- Doubles hit (Checkout %): 76/180 (42.22%) - 70/157 (44.59%)
- Sets won/lost: 22/7 - 22/3
Legs won/lost: 76/51 - 70/28
- 100+ checkouts: 9 - 5
Per leg won: 11.84% - 7.14%
Highest checkout: 170 - 170
- Match Treble% (win, most 180s + high C/O): 40% - 40%
Michael van Gerwen's statistics are quite simply sensational and he's producing the kind of consistency from his dominating pre-Covid era when he made 100 averages look so easy. The dodgy performances that were creeping in too frequently in 2020 and 2021 are becoming rarer and rarer so I don't think he's 'due' a bad one any time soon!
He's now averaged over 100 in 12 of his last 16 matches since losing to Chris Dobey at the European Championship back in October - including all five at the World Championship - and is overall average in that run is well over 103.
As for Michael Smith, well he's managed a couple of 100+ averages against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens thanks to finding his breathtaking 180 range in both contests and he's got to be at that level again tonight. He can't afford the lulls in standard that we saw from him against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting.
1945: Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen's run to the Alexandra Palace final has been almost as destructive as you can get.
- R2: 3-0 v Lewy Williams
Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 3-0
Average: 101.84
180s: 3 (0.3 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 94)
Checkout %: 50% (9/18)
- R3: 4-2 v Mensur Suljovic
Set scores: 3-2, 3-2, 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1
Average: 107.66
180s: 12 (0.50 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 101)
Checkout %: 38.5% (15/39)
- R4: 4-1 v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-0
Average: 100.42
180s: 3 (0.15 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 120)
Checkout %: 43.3% (13/30)
- QF: 5-0 v Chris Dobey
Set scores: 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0, 3-1
Average: 102.39
180s: 5 (0.27 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 152)
Checkout %: 33.3% (20/60)
- SF: 6-0 v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Set scores: 3-2, 3-0, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0
Average: 108.28
180s: 9 (0.41 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 1 (High: 170)
Checkout %: 58.1% (18/31)
The only player to give him a little scare was Mensur Suljovic despite posting a massive averaging 107.66! In truth, it wasn't actually that close, with Suljovic's 161 memorable checkout that clinched the fifth set 3-2 merely delaying the inevitable as MVG swiftly bounced back to wrap up the sixth 3-1.
Apart from that it's just been one-way traffic without any hiccups and he's now won 13 sets on the bounce since Dirk van Duijvenbode managed one in his 4-1 victory over his fellow Dutchman. Against Dimitri Van den Bergh he won 15 of 17 legs after the Belgian's 170 checkout put him 2-1 up in the opening set and went on to average over 108.
1940: So how did both players get this far? Let's start with Michael Smith...
- R2: 3-0 v Nathan Rafferty
Set scores: 3-0, 3-0, 3-0
Average: 96.62
180s: 3 (0.33 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 130)
Checkout %: 39.1% (9/23)
- R3: 4-3 v Martin Schindler
Set scores: 2-3, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-1
Average: 95.36
180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 2 (High: 170)
Checkout %: 40.5% (17/42)
- R4: 4-1 v Joe Cullen
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2
Average: 103.25
180s: 10 (0.48 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 76)
Checkout %: 40% (12/30)
- QF: 5-3 v Stephen Bunting
Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1
Average: 91.63
180s: 6 (0.20 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 0 (High: 87)
Checkout %: 47.1% (16/34)
- SF: 6-2 v Gabriel Clemens
Set scores: 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-0, 3-2, 3-2, 3-1
Average: 101.85
180s: 19 (0.51 per leg)
100+ Checkouts: 5 (High: 161)
Checkout %: 43.1% (22/51)
When Michael Smith has been good - he's been very good. Particularly against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens when he produced relentless high-scoring, a barrage of 180s and fairly clinical finishing.
When it's not being going his way against Martin Schindler and Stephen Bunting, he's possessed the necessary fighting spirit and mental strength that he lacked in previous years to drag himself over the line
He will need every ounce of that spirit again - as well as his A-game quality to keep the pressure on MVG.
1930: Time now to take a look at their head-to-head record, which has been bossed by Michael van Gerwen overall since their rivalry started in the youth ranks way back in 2011 but has been much closer in recent times.
Since 2020, MVG only leads 7-6 and pretty much all of those 13 matches in all competitions have been very close. In fact, Michael Smith won 80 legs compared to MVG's 79 in that run of games.
As you can see from the above scorelines from 2020, there's hardly anything in it. Smith finally opened his account against MVG at the sixth time of asking but then won the next two, including the final of the US Darts Masters.
1920: So just how do these two stars compare when it comes to their respective title collections?
- Senior Career PDC titles: 20 - 146
Televised PDC Titles/Finals: 3/14 - 61/82
Titles this season: 6 (TV: 2) - 10 (TV: 5)
- PDC World Championship appearances: 11 - 15
PDC World Championship Best: Runner-up (2019, 2022) - Winner (2014, 2017, 2019)
Michael Smith has won plenty of tournaments away from the TV cameras, such as five on the European Tour stages in front of crowds, but this year he finally broke his major duck with the Grand Slam of Darts and also added a third TV title to his resume at the US Darts Masters, where he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final.
As for MVG, there's nothing he hasn't won. The only major he's won less than three times is the Champions League - and that was only staged four times - while as we've already mentioned, he added four more to his tally in 2022!
- 3x World Champion (2014, 2017, 2019)
- 6x Premier League (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)
- 3x World Matchplay (2015, 2016, 2022)
- 6x World Grand Prix (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)
- 3x Grand Slam of Darts (2015, 2016, 2017)
- 3x UK Open (2015, 2016, 2020)
- 4x European Championship (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
- 5x Masters (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
- 7x Players Championship Finals (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022)
- 4x World Series of Darts Finals (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019)
- 1x Champions League (2019)
1915: This tournament has pretty much had everything. There's been over 850 maximums, six 170 checkouts - including one apiece from tonight's finalists - upsets, dream runs, sudden death drama and bullseye rejection madness!
1900: Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the PDC's Cazoo World Darts Championship final, where Michael van Gerwen is favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time in his illustrious career but the first since he defeated Michael Smith in the 2019 edition.
Bully Boy is standing in his way once again as he attempts to make it third time lucky on the biggest stage of all having also finished runner-up to Peter Wright 12 months ago when his record-equalling barrage of 24 180s couldn't prevent him losing 7-5.
However, unlike the previous occasions, Smith can finally goes into a final as a major winner thanks to his long awaited breakthrough moment at November's Grand Slam of Darts so there can be no doubting his self-belief.
The St Helens star will need to reproduce his renowned scoring power that we saw against Joe Cullen and Gabriel Clemens in the previous rounds - and then some - just to get close to a rampant MVG, who has averaged well over 100 in all five of his games so far and remarkably only dropped three sets.
Unless, of course, we see a rare off day from the Dutchman at the worst possible time.
That's not very likely, mind, considering he's won titles than anyone else this season with 10 including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals.
There's no denying that it really is a fitting final between the two best players in the tournament and whoever comes out on top will also be crowned as the new world number one.
The final begins at around 2015 GMT so between now and then we'll run through the routes to the final, tournament statistics, head-to-head records and some predictions.
But before we get into the present, here is quick look at the previous finals in the tournament history.
PDC World Darts Championship Finals
Final scores in sets
PDC World Darts Championship Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 14
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Peter Wright - 2
- John Part - 2
- Adrian Lewis - 2
- Gary Anderson - 2
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Rob Cross - 1
- Dennis Priestly - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
