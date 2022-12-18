Damon Heta produced his best performance on the Alexandra Palace stage to make light work of Adrian Lewis at the Cazoo World Darts Championship.
Australia's World Cup hero Heta averaged 96.17, more than 13 points higher than Lewis who never exits at the second round stage for a third successive year.
Having endured a bad run of form in televised events in recent months, Heta silenced his doubters with a victory which sees him move provisionally into the world's top 16.
"A win on TV was always coming, I'm glad to have got the job done today," said Heta. "There are a lot of players above me who have a lot to lose but I've got everything to gain.
'I embraced playing Adrian because he is a name to be reckoned with and I think I rose to the occasion.
"I never would've imaged being in the top 16 when I started this journey three years ago, this is just the start for me."
Madars Razma will take on two-time world champion Gary Anderson after the Latvian triumphed 3-1 in a battle with Prakash Jiwa.
Indian Qualifier Jiwa missed darts to win the opening set, but atoned for those errors in the second set to level.
Jiwa took a 2-1 lead in the third set before World Grand Prix quarter-finalist Razma sparked into life, winning five consecutive legs to seal his passage through.
Karel Sedlacek produced the best performance of the tournament so far in a 3-0 whitewash of Raymond Smith.
A meeting widely billed as a '50-50' tie saw Sedlacek average 98.72 to dump out Australia's Smith, who reached the last 16 of last year's event.
World number one Gerwyn Price will begin his campaign against Luke Woodhouse who scored a 3-0 victory over Vladyslav Omelchenko, who became the first Ukranian player to compete at the World Championship.
A professional performance from Woodhouse saw him land three ton-plus checkouts, but the biggest finish of the match came from Omelchenko who raised the roof with a 143.
