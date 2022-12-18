Australia's World Cup hero Heta averaged 96.17, more than 13 points higher than Lewis who never exits at the second round stage for a third successive year.

Having endured a bad run of form in televised events in recent months, Heta silenced his doubters with a victory which sees him move provisionally into the world's top 16.

"A win on TV was always coming, I'm glad to have got the job done today," said Heta. "There are a lot of players above me who have a lot to lose but I've got everything to gain.

'I embraced playing Adrian because he is a name to be reckoned with and I think I rose to the occasion.

"I never would've imaged being in the top 16 when I started this journey three years ago, this is just the start for me."