Kim Huybrechts is all smiles at Ally Pally

Darts results: Kim Huybrechts, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock book spots in last 16 of World Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
23:39 · TUE December 27, 2022

Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright's title defence came to an end with a shock 4-1 third-round defeat to Kim Huybrechts.

Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright’s title defence came to an end with a shock 4-1 third-round defeat by Kim Huybrechts.

Wright took the first set 3-0, but the Scot was badly out of sorts and Huybrechts seized the initiative by winning seven of the next eight legs at Alexandra Palace.

Huybrechts checked out on 67 for a 3-1 lead and Wright, who was wearing a colourful Christmas shirt, was put out of his misery, as the Belgian claimed the final set 3-2.

Meanwhile, top seed Gerwyn Price dispatched Raymond van Barneveld to seal his place in the last 16.

Price was in imperious form and didn't drop a set when brushing aside the veteran, completing a 4-0 whitewash in facile fashion.

Rock sets up Clayton clash

Josh Rock moved through to the last 16 on his World Championship debut, edging out two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall in a seven-set thriller to set up a showdown with Jonny Clayton.

The pair fired in 25 maximums between them in a gripping tussle, but Aspinall was punished for missing 37 darts at double as the Northern Irishman held his nerve to progress.

Both players posted ton-topping averages in a high-quality opening set, although it was Rock who drew first blood courtesy of a sublime 141 checkout.

Aspinall responded by winning six of the next eight legs to move 2-1 ahead, but Rock rallied in some style, posting six perfect darts in the latter stages of set four to restore parity with an 11-dart hold.

The 21-year-old then came through a tense fifth-set decider to regain the initiative, and while Aspinall wrapped up set six without reply, Rock followed up a brilliant tops-tops 99 finish with a two-dart 70 kill to complete a landmark win.

Rock will now take on five-time TV title winner Clayton for a place in the last eight, after the Welshman came through a gruelling five-set battle against former quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan.

After all five sets went to deciding-legs, Clayton’s superiority in the crucial moments proved decisive, with Dolan missing 157 and 85 combinations in sets two and three.

The Northern Irishman opened his account in a tightly-contested fourth set, but a clinical 116 combination from Clayton propelled him to a 4-1 success with a 93 average and six 180s.

Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh was the first player to book their place in the last 16, courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 success against Poland’s number one Krzysztof Ratajski.

World Championship: Tuesday's results

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Tuesday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Josh Rock
  • Jonny Clayton 4-1 Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Jim Williams 3-4 Gabriel Clemens
  • Gerwyn Price 4-0 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright 1-4 Kim Huybrechts

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT DRAW, SCHEDULE, RESULTS & AVERAGES

