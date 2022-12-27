Wright took the first set 3-0, but the Scot was badly out of sorts and Huybrechts seized the initiative by winning seven of the next eight legs at Alexandra Palace.

Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright’s title defence came to an end with a shock 4-1 third-round defeat by Kim Huybrechts.

Huybrechts checked out on 67 for a 3-1 lead and Wright, who was wearing a colourful Christmas shirt, was put out of his misery, as the Belgian claimed the final set 3-2.

Meanwhile, top seed Gerwyn Price dispatched Raymond van Barneveld to seal his place in the last 16.

Price was in imperious form and didn't drop a set when brushing aside the veteran, completing a 4-0 whitewash in facile fashion.

Rock sets up Clayton clash

Josh Rock moved through to the last 16 on his World Championship debut, edging out two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall in a seven-set thriller to set up a showdown with Jonny Clayton.

The pair fired in 25 maximums between them in a gripping tussle, but Aspinall was punished for missing 37 darts at double as the Northern Irishman held his nerve to progress.

Both players posted ton-topping averages in a high-quality opening set, although it was Rock who drew first blood courtesy of a sublime 141 checkout.

Aspinall responded by winning six of the next eight legs to move 2-1 ahead, but Rock rallied in some style, posting six perfect darts in the latter stages of set four to restore parity with an 11-dart hold.

The 21-year-old then came through a tense fifth-set decider to regain the initiative, and while Aspinall wrapped up set six without reply, Rock followed up a brilliant tops-tops 99 finish with a two-dart 70 kill to complete a landmark win.