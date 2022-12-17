Lisa Ashton's comeback fell short as a relieved Ryan Meikle won 3-2 to reach round two of the World Championship, where he'll face Raymond van Barneveld.

Meikle broke throw in the first leg of the match despite being clear second favourite with the crowd, and when he took out 87 to take the second set it appeared as though a straightforward win was on the cards. But after the youngster missed bullseye for a whitewash win, Ashton took out 70 to get on the board before a gutsy 74 in a deciding leg for the fourth set saw her draw level. Ashton then had the darts for the deciding set but a trio of 140s from Meikle saw him break at the first attempt and from there he galloped to the line, taking out 109 to get within a leg and then hitting tops to fall over the line somewhat.

Soutar: Today is my day Alan Soutar whitewashed seeded Daryl Gurney to reach the third round of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace. The Scotsman had come through his first-round game with the minimum of fuss and repeated the 3-0 scoreline here, but it didn't quite tell the story of a match which saw each set go the distance.

Alan Soutar got the better of Daryl Gurney

Soutar held throw to take the first and broke to win the second, conjuring a 14-dart leg finished off on double 10 as Gurney paid the price for three poor visits in the middle of the leg. Set three followed a similar pattern only this time Gurney appeared likely to steal it when leaving himself on 20 after 12 darts, only for Soutar to take out 160 in a grandstand finish to sum up the contest. Soutar's win made it two successful tips from two for Chris Hammer, who also advised Adam Gawlas as a marginal underdog ahead of his 3-2 defeat of Richie Burnett.

Soutar, who will work for the fire service over the Christmas break, will return to face Ryan Searle in round three. "I'm absolutely buzzing, Daryl is a tough player but he missed loads of chances and let me in," Soutar reflected. "He's a seed for a reason, he's 24th in the world, he's a lot better player than me but today is my day. "I feel like I'm playing the darts of my life recently and I'm getting used to playing on the big stage now." Luke of the draw Martin Lukeman enjoyed a stress-free debut as he breezed past Nobuhiro Yamamoto in straight sets. A breakout star of 2022, Lukeman dropped just three legs against Japan's Yamamoto, who went six darts into an unlikely nine-darter in the third set. "I felt comfortable in the game but he was a bit of a slow player, so it took me a little while to get into it," admitted Lukeman, who will meet Martin Schindler in round two. "I won and that's all that matters, I'm looking forward to the Martin Schindler game now. "It felt brilliant being up there; I thought it was going to be same as other TV events I've played in but this is completely different. "Now I've played one game up there I feel adjusted to my surroundings ahead the next one." Wizzard survives Simon Whitlock kicked off his 20th World Championship campaign by surviving a huge scare from Christian Perez. Former World Championship runner-up Whitlock eventually ran out a 3-2 winner after Perez spurned crucial doubles in the deciding set. With the final set tied at 1-1, Perez missed nine darts at double as Whitlock won a 30-dart leg before following it up with a 13-dart break of throw to get over the winning line and set up a second round meeting with Jose de Sousa.