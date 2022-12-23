Ross Smith underlined his credentials for a deep run as he averaged almost 101 in an impressive 3-1 victory over Darius Labanauskas.
The European champion also won the maximum battle 10-0 in just 18 legs of darts and will next face fellow 180 machine Dirk van Duijvenbode, who managed 12 in 19 legs on Thursday.
Smith could easily have wrapped up a whitewash but he missed a dart at double 16 for a 149 checkout in the deciding leg of the third set and his Lithuanian opponent made him pay to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline.
The fourth set also went the distance but Smith controlled it before a clinical 76 checkout ended any chance of a remarkable comeback.
Chris Dobey set up a clash with Gary Anderson with a fairly routine 3-0 victory over Martijn Kleermaker but he'll need to up his levels to trouble the former two-time world champion.
The Northumberland ace was well below his best and averaged just 86.74 compared to his opponent's 85.23 despite firing in five of the six 180s and pinning 47% of his doubles.
Kleermaker's only real chance to make the came closer came in the third set when he missed a dart at double top to take it 3-1 but Dobey punished him and went on to complete a whitewash.
More to follow...
Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule
Friday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts