Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Ross Smith
Ross Smith

Darts results: Ross Smith goes 180 crazy to set up a World Darts Championship clash with Dirk van Duijvenbode

By Sporting Life
15:50 · FRI December 23, 2022

Ross Smith underlined his credentials for a deep run as he averaged almost 101 in an impressive 3-1 victory over Darius Labanauskas.

The European champion also won the maximum battle 10-0 in just 18 legs of darts and will next face fellow 180 machine Dirk van Duijvenbode, who managed 12 in 19 legs on Thursday.

Smith could easily have wrapped up a whitewash but he missed a dart at double 16 for a 149 checkout in the deciding leg of the third set and his Lithuanian opponent made him pay to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline.

The fourth set also went the distance but Smith controlled it before a clinical 76 checkout ended any chance of a remarkable comeback.

Chris Dobey set up a clash with Gary Anderson with a fairly routine 3-0 victory over Martijn Kleermaker but he'll need to up his levels to trouble the former two-time world champion.

The Northumberland ace was well below his best and averaged just 86.74 compared to his opponent's 85.23 despite firing in five of the six 180s and pinning 47% of his doubles.

Kleermaker's only real chance to make the came closer came in the third set when he missed a dart at double top to take it 3-1 but Dobey punished him and went on to complete a whitewash.

DELETE CAPTION

More to follow...

World Championship: Friday's results

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Friday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Brendan Dolan (87.85) 3-1 (83.36) Jimmy Hendriks (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 3-0)
  • Chris Dobey (86.74) 3-0 (85.23) Martijn Kleermaker (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-2)
  • Ross Smith (100.97) 3-1 (93.85) Darius Labanauskas (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-2, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2)
  • Rob Cross v Scott Williams (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Martin Schindler v Martin Lukeman (R2)
  • Danny Noppert v David Cameron (R2)
  • Jonny Clayton v Danny van Trijp (R2)
  • Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans (R2)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT DRAW, SCHEDULE, RESULTS & AVERAGES

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....