Ricky Evans got the crowd temporarily on his side against Fallon Sherrock with a typically comical walk-on at the World Darts Championship and went on to keep them quiet with a 3-1 victory..

The universally popular Evans is known for his eccentric antics on stage but nevertheless, he was bracing himself for a frosty reception like anyone who plays the Queen of the Palace. But as jeers began to sound at the start of his walk-on, Evans quickly turned them into cheers with his Christmas-themed walk-on music and his Santa outfit.

Sherrock was bidding to win a third match on the Ally Pally stage - and first since her glass ceiling-smashing heroics at the 2020 edition - but expectations weren't high after a difficult season that was also fraught with controversy following her retrospective qualification into the 96-player field for winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay. However, she flew out the blocks by winning the opening set 3-1 and narrowly missed out on doubling her advantage when Evans edged the second in a deciding leg.

The third set also went the distance but Sherrock blew her chance by spurning four darts at a double before busting three by hitting 20 instead of single one. The Milton Keynes ace showed character by moving 2-0 up in the fourth set but at 2-1, she was punished by missing two set darts and Evans went on to edge another decider. Evans averaged 89.32 compared to her opponent's 89.71 but threw five of the seven 180s and weighed in with a couple of 100+ checkouts including a high of 122. “I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t expect it to be that tough. She is so good,” said Evans, who will play Masters champion Joe Cullen for a place in round three. “Fallon was the better player. I got away with that, but I’m so happy to win. I have got nothing to lose now.”

Raymond van Barneveld set up a mouth-watering third round-showdown against Gerwyn Price as he came from a set down to defeat Ryan Meikle 3-1. The Dutchman, who is making his landmark 30th World Championship appearance, was struck down by food poisoning earlier in the day but still managed to produce an impressive 95 average and reach round three at Alexandra Palace for the first time in four years. Meikle, who edged past Lisa Ashton in round one, secured the opening set with a ton-plus average only for Barney to level matters in emphatic fashion by reeling off three straight legs in 13, 14 and 12 darts. The five-time world champion edged a deciding leg in the third set that deflated Meikle and van Barneveld subsequently cruised through the fourth set 3-0. “I’m really pleased with this victory. I had to dig in and work hard to win this game,” said Van Barneveld, who landed seven 180s and converted 50% of his attempts at doubles. “My willpower to win this game was enormous, but all credit to Ryan, he played an amazing game tonight." Van Barneveld beat Price twice at last month's Grand Slam of Darts and added: "I love Gerwyn. I always love to see him play. He is a fighter. “I have got a lot of respect for Gerwyn, but I believe in myself, I’m playing well and I cannot wait to play against the world number one.”