Fallon Sherrock won the Women's World Matchplay
Darts results: Fallon Sherrock wins inaugural Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens

By Sporting Life
18:10 · SUN July 24, 2022

Fallon Sherrock created more darting history as she won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The Queen of the Palace headlined PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players battled it out on one afternoon for the £10,000 top prize.

After edging past Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the first round with an average of 80.61, Sherrock booked her place in the final with a 5-2 triumph over Lorraine Winstanley, averaging 81.65 in the process.

Many would have expected her to then face top seed Lisa Ashton for the trophy but the Lancashire Rose lost 5-4 to Aileen de Graaf in the semi-finals after thrashing Chloe O’Brien 4-0.

Sherrock was made to work hard by de Graaf in the final and produced a stunning 142 checkout to level the scores at 3-3 before rattling off the next three legs for a 6-3 triumph, in which she averaged 82.41 compared to De Graaf's 76.3.

“I think I’m getting used to this history-making thing,” Sherrock joked post-match.

“It feels so good to have won this title and be the first name on the trophy.

“I think all the women put up a really good performance. I think that’s what we needed, and hopefully we can progress from there.

“Aileen is always a tough player to face. She never gives up, she’s always there to pounce.

“I’ve had some great games against Aileen in the Women’s Series, and she was great today as well.”

Betfred Women's World Matchplay draw, results & bracket

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of seven legs)

  • (1) Lisa Ashton 4-0 Chloe O’Brien (8)
  • (4) Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Laura Turner (5)
  • (2) Fallon Sherrock 4-2 Katie Sheldon (7)
  • (3) Lorraine Winstanley 4-3 Rhian Griffiths (6)

SEMI-FINALS (Best of nine legs)

  • Lisa Ashton 4-5 Aileen de Graaf
  • Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

FINAL (Best of 11 legs)

  • Aileen de Graaf 3-6 Fallon Sherrock

Prize money

  • Winner: £10,000
  • Runner-Up: £5,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £2,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £1,250
  • Total: £25,000

