The Queen of the Palace headlined PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players battled it out on one afternoon for the £10,000 top prize.

After edging past Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the first round with an average of 80.61, Sherrock booked her place in the final with a 5-2 triumph over Lorraine Winstanley, averaging 81.65 in the process.

Many would have expected her to then face top seed Lisa Ashton for the trophy but the Lancashire Rose lost 5-4 to Aileen de Graaf in the semi-finals after thrashing Chloe O’Brien 4-0.

Sherrock was made to work hard by de Graaf in the final and produced a stunning 142 checkout to level the scores at 3-3 before rattling off the next three legs for a 6-3 triumph, in which she averaged 82.41 compared to De Graaf's 76.3.