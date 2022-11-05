James Wade produced a superb comeback to edge out a resurgent Steve Beaton in Saturday's Players Championship 30 final, as the 2022 ProTour season concluded in Barnsley.

Wade fought back from 5-2 adrift to scoop the £12,000 top prize at the Barnsley Metrodome, winning six of the last seven legs to complete a hard-fought 8-6 success. Beaton was featuring in his first ProTour final since 2017, but it was ten-time TV title winner Wade who claimed the spoils to secure his first PDC ranking title since his UK Open success in March 2021. The Aldershot ace made a sluggish start to Saturday’s showpiece – which began with a sequence of five consecutive breaks – before Beaton followed up a clinical 77 kill by pinning double four to lead 5-2. Beaton also had a dart at bull to stretch his lead to 6-2, but after reducing the arrears to 5-4, Wade registered back-to-back 13-darters to seize the initiative at 6-5.

"I think I've got a little bit of love back for the game."



James Wade reflects on his Players Championship 30 success, as he celebrates his first PDC ranking title for over 18 months! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2XBnO9ccji — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 5, 2022

The left-hander then converted a stunning 125 finish on tops to move to the brink of victory, only to squander a match dart at tops as Beaton converted a two-dart 76 skin-saver to preserve his hopes. Beaton looked poised to force a dramatic decider, yet Wade had other ideas, conjuring up a nerveless 101 finish to wrap up victory with his second ton-plus finish inside three legs. “I needed that,” revealed Wade, who extends his haul of Players Championship titles to 18 following his first ProTour triumph since July 2020. “I think I’ve got a little bit of love back for the game. It’s a new chapter for me and I’m really keen again. “It’s my own fault that I’m in the position I’m in. I’ve been lazy, complacent and that’s why I’m finding myself playing in the Grand Slam qualifier tomorrow. “If you’re hungry and you’re keen you win titles. If you’re not, you don’t. I need to win, because I need to get back up the rankings.”