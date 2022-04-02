Less than a week after securing his first Players Championship title of the season, Michael van Gerwen doubled up on Saturday.
Van Gerwen beat Martin Schindler 8-4 last Sunday and repeated that scoreline to get the better of Peter Wright to continue what's been a significant return to form.
If last week's average made it a statistically better performance, the nature of this win will surely mean more to the former world number one, who responded to losing the first four legs of the final by taking the next eight.
It was a sustained and impressive burst from a revived MVG, who was below Wright in average, 180s and checkout percentage, yet made the key darts count.
Van Gerwen earlier had to come through final-leg deciders to beat Adrian Lewis and Jose de Sousa, averaging 100 against the latter but forced to break throw at the death to reach the final.
Those exertions appeared to have taken their toll when Wright took the first four legs in 14, 11, 14 and 13 darts respectively, but van Gerwen bossed the next five to turn the match on its head.
Wright then missed bullseye for a 170 finish which allowed van Gerwen to step in and break for a 6-4 lead, before taking out 66 in two darts to move within one of victory.
Throwing to stay in the match, Wright opened the door with an erratic start to the leg but still had two darts to hold, missing both as van Gerwen stepped in for another smart, two-dart finish, and a potentially significant win.
More to follow