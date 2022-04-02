Van Gerwen beat Martin Schindler 8-4 last Sunday and repeated that scoreline to get the better of Peter Wright to continue what's been a significant return to form.

If last week's average made it a statistically better performance, the nature of this win will surely mean more to the former world number one, who responded to losing the first four legs of the final by taking the next eight.

It was a sustained and impressive burst from a revived MVG, who was below Wright in average, 180s and checkout percentage, yet made the key darts count.