The Dutchman had enjoyed his first taste of senior success in 2021, and added another £12,000 title by defying a 104 average from Searle in the decider to claim the win.

Searle was bidding to complete back-to-back successes after winning last Sunday's Players Championship, and was on course to complete the double when he led 4-2 in the final.

Van Duijvenbode, though, produced a superb run of legs in 11, 14, 14, 12 and 14 darts as he surged into a 7-4 lead to put himself within touching distance of the title.

Searle kept his hopes alive with legs of 13, 15 and 13 darts to take the game into a deciding leg - in which both players missed a dart for glory before Van Duijvenbode finally closed out victory on double 16.