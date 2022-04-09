Dirk van Duijvenbode claimed his second PDC ranking title by edging out Ryan Searle 8-7 to win Saturday's Players Championship 12 in Barnsley.
The Dutchman had enjoyed his first taste of senior success in 2021, and added another £12,000 title by defying a 104 average from Searle in the decider to claim the win.
Searle was bidding to complete back-to-back successes after winning last Sunday's Players Championship, and was on course to complete the double when he led 4-2 in the final.
Van Duijvenbode, though, produced a superb run of legs in 11, 14, 14, 12 and 14 darts as he surged into a 7-4 lead to put himself within touching distance of the title.
Searle kept his hopes alive with legs of 13, 15 and 13 darts to take the game into a deciding leg - in which both players missed a dart for glory before Van Duijvenbode finally closed out victory on double 16.
Van Duijvenbode had begun his challenge on Saturday with a brilliant 109.81 average in a 6-2 defeat of Danny Baggish, and recorded 104 averages against Peter Hudson and Florian Hempel.
He also overcame Premier League stars James Wade and Michael Smith and whitewashed Simon Whitlock in his run to the final.
Searle's run of form continued with six victories on the day in Barnsley, which included ton-plus averages in 6-5 wins over Luke Humphries and Jose Justicia.
He also defeated recent ProTour winner Damon Heta in the semi-finals, but fell just short against the Dutchman.
Heta joined Smith in the semi-finals, while World Grand Prix champion Jonny Clayton and Australia's Gordon Mathers joined Whitlock and Justicia in the last eight.
Last 16
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final