World darts results: Stephen Bunting stars as Josh Rock suffers surprise defeat

Stephen Bunting confirmed himself a World Darts dangerman with the performance of the tournament so far to send us into the Christmas break.

The former BDO champion ransacked Ryan Joyce, winning 3-0 with an average of 107.28 having been roared onto the stage and all the way to a quick-fire victory. "When you walk on stage in front of this crowd, I can assure you now, I've never been so nervous in my life. I was so emotional. I'm so happy to play like that," said Bunting. "I'm coming here with a lot of confidence, but I've not played anywhere near like that. I've put the groundwork in, I've had Ross Smith stay at mine. "I'm a bit speechless but I can enjoy Christmas now. Go home, regroup and get ready for the next game. "Ryan Joyce is an unbelievable player on his day. If I can produce darts like that, it's going to be a good Christmas isn't it?"

STUNNING FROM BUNTING!



Stephen Bunting averages 107.28 in a 3-0 rout of Ryan Joyce!



What a performance!



— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2023