Darts results: Gerwyn Price crashes out of the PDC World Darts Championship after losing to Brendan Dolan

Brendan Dolan caused a huge upset at the Paddy Power World Championship by knockout out leading title contender Gerwyn Price in the third round at Alexandra Palace.

The History Maker got his revenge for losing a sudden-death leg to the Iceman at this stage of the 2021 edition by holding his nerve brilliantly at 2-2 in the sixth set to run out a 4-2 winner. Dolan had spurned a match dart on the bullseye when leading 2-0 as Price fought his way back into the set with finishes under pressure from 81 and 76 but he eventually he got the job done with a break of throw. More to follow...

Brilliant Bunting Stephen Bunting kicked off Thursday's action in some style, producing a scintillating display to thrash Germany's Florian Hempel in straight sets. Bunting - who averaged 107.28 in his opening round win over Ryan Joyce - stormed into a two-set lead with a monstrous 112 average, and he continued his clinical finishing to set up a mouth-watering last 16 tie against Michael van Gerwen.

Maximum fest Masters champion Chris Dobey will take on World Champion Michael Smith for a place in the last eight, after overcoming former European Champion Ross Smith in an Alexandra Palace classic. The pair fired in 27 maximums between them in a captivating affair, which saw Dobey threatening to shatter a host of records at one stage, as his average climbed above 118 midway through set three. Smith, who averaged 103 and crashed in 13 180s of his own, somehow responded to restore parity at two apiece, only for Dobey to respond with a brilliant late burst to book his place in round four.

