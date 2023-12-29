Darts results: Raymond van Barneveld sets up Luke Littler showdown at the PDC World Darts Championship

The legendary Raymond van Barneveld set up a mouthwatering clash of the generations with Luke Littler at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

The 56-year-old, who won his only PDC world crown a few days before Littler was born in January 2007, beat Jim Williams 4-1 to cruise into the fourth round where the 16-year-old sensation awaits.

🎯🍿 The legendary Raymond van Barneveld, 56, will play 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler in a clash of the generations at the PDC World Darts Championship. What an atmosphere that will be! pic.twitter.com/bvrZZlUMUZ — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) December 29, 2023

