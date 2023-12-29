Sporting Life
Raymond van Barneveld and Luke Littler
Raymond van Barneveld and Luke Littler

Darts results: Raymond van Barneveld sets up Luke Littler showdown at the PDC World Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
17:31 · FRI December 29, 2023

The legendary Raymond van Barneveld set up a mouthwatering clash of the generations with Luke Littler at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

The 56-year-old, who won his only PDC world crown a few days before Littler was born in January 2007, beat Jim Williams 4-1 to cruise into the fourth round where the 16-year-old sensation awaits.

More to follow...

World Darts Championship 2024: Friday results & Saturday schedule

Friday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Damon Heta 4-3 Berry van Peer
  • Jonny Clayton 4-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Jim Williams 1-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Boris Krcmar v Gary Anderson (R3)
  • Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting (R4)
  • Michael Smith v Chris Dobey

Saturday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Three Matches

CLICK HERE FOR FULL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

