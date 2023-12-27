Darts results: 16-year-old Luke Littler reaches last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship after beating Matt Campbell

Teenage sensation Luke Littler produced another remarkable display to reach the last 16 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old's fairytale run continued with a 4-1 victory over Matt Campbell and he'll next meet the legendary Raymond van Barneveld or Jim Williams. Littler won the opening six legs of the match to storm into a 2-0 lead and although the Canadian finally got going in the third, he couldn't stop the youngster extending his advantage to 3-0. Campbell did pull one set back with a superb 120 checkout in a deciding leg but Littler responded by averaging 110 in the fifth set - helped by a wonderful 164 - as he celebrated another fine victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” admitted Littler, who landed eight 180s and converted three ton-plus finishes. “Overall, it was a good performance. It wasn’t quite as good as the first round, but I don't care if I win with the lowest average of the tournament, as long as I get the result. “I’ve got nothing to lose now, because I’ve already overachieved. Jim is playing well, but it would be unbelievable to play against Raymond on that stage.” Smith maintains title defence Reigning champion Michael Smith continued the defence of his title with victory over Madars Razma. Smith, who is aiming to become only the fourth player in history to win back-to-back titles, recovered from a sluggish start to see off Latvia’s number one Razma in a gruelling affair. Razma silenced the partisan crowd after producing a timely 14-darter to draw first blood in the opening set, before Smith won six of the next eight legs to seize control of the tie and lead 2-1. The Latvian then spurned two darts at double to restore parity in a pivotal fourth set, and Smith capitalised in powering to victory, following up 75 and 80 finishes by crashing in six perfect darts in a stunning final leg. "I managed to battle hard there and get the win in the end," declared Smith, who will play either Ross Smith or Chris Dobey for a place in the quarter-finals. "I'm not happy with the performance, but I'm happy to be in the next round, and hopefully I can find my A-game for the rest of the tournament. "I wanted to put on a really good performance and I think I tried too hard, but I'm looking forward to playing Ross or Chris, because I know it will be a high-scoring game."

Michael van Gerwen, meanwhile, continued his bid for a record fourth Alexandra Palace triumph with a straight-sets demolition of his compatriot Richard Veenstra, in a contest which lasted less than 27 minutes. Van Gerwen averaged 101 to strike the first blow in the pair’s all-Dutch showdown, before crashing in back-to-back 11-darters to wrap up a stunning second set, in which he averaged 116. Veenstra rallied briefly to force a deciding-leg in set three, but after registering a 13-darter to stretch his lead to 3-0, an unflappable Van Gerwen capped off a dominant display with a majestic 130 finish. “I felt comfortable, and I did what I had to do,” reflected Van Gerwen, who averaged 101 and pinned 57% of his attempts at a double. “I was focused. I was sharp, and the will to win was there. You have to put your opponents under pressure, and that is what I did tonight. “I don’t care who I play. Whoever comes in your path, you’re not allowed to make any mistakes – I just have to smash them.” Hot Cross Rob Cross progressed to the last 16 with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over a spirited Jeffery de Graff, averaging 101 and landing 10 180s to triumph. Cross won six of the first eight legs to establish a two-set buffer, and although De Graaf pegged him back in set three, Cross followed up a skin-saving 84 finish on the bull with a 14-darter to lead 3-1. Dutch-born Swede De Graaf fought back in set five to preserve his hopes, only for Cross to average 113 in a sensational sixth set, as he moved through to the last 16 for a third consecutive year. England 2-0 Germany In the afternoon's opener, Scott Williams defied 13 maximums from Martin Schindler to prevail in a seven-set epic, recovering from 2-0 and 3-2 down to reach round four for the first time in his career. Despite a sluggish start, Williams landed 152 and 146 checkouts to level at 2-2, only for the diminutive German to regain his advantage with a spectacular 161 finish to round off set five. However, after restoring parity at three sets apiece, Williams followed up a brace of 90 checkouts with a 13-dart break to come through a thrilling tie-break. Schindler's World Cup partner Gabriel Clemens also crashed out on an eventful afternoon in the capital, succumbing 4-1 to 2021 semi-finalist Dave Chisnall. Chisnall won nine out of 10 legs in the opening exchanges to establish a commanding lead 3-0, punishing 22 missed darts at double from last year's semi-finalist to keep his title hopes alive.

