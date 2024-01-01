World Darts results: Scott Williams beats Michael van Gerwen to reach semi-finals

Hours after Rob Cross had fought back from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4, Williams deservedly saw off van Gerwen 5-3, hitting double 16 with his first match dart.

It was a remarkable result for the Boston thrower, who arrived at Alexandra Palace as a virtual no-hoper according to the bookmakers but is now one match away from the final.

Van Gerwen was subdued after a solid start, his failure to back up an opening 180 in what proved to be the final leg symptomatic of a below-par display which Williams took full advantage of.

Mighty Mike averaged just 93, his lowest of the tournament so far, and ultimately had no answer to a more clinical opponent who was able to match him in the scoring stakes.