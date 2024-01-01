Sporting Life
Scott Williams dumped out Michael van Gerwen
World Darts results: Scott Williams beats Michael van Gerwen to reach semi-finals

By Sporting Life
21:27 · MON January 01, 2024

On the day of one of the most astonishing comebacks in World Darts history, Scott Williams produced a seismic shock to dump out Michael van Gerwen.

Hours after Rob Cross had fought back from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4, Williams deservedly saw off van Gerwen 5-3, hitting double 16 with his first match dart.

It was a remarkable result for the Boston thrower, who arrived at Alexandra Palace as a virtual no-hoper according to the bookmakers but is now one match away from the final.

Van Gerwen was subdued after a solid start, his failure to back up an opening 180 in what proved to be the final leg symptomatic of a below-par display which Williams took full advantage of.

Mighty Mike averaged just 93, his lowest of the tournament so far, and ultimately had no answer to a more clinical opponent who was able to match him in the scoring stakes.

"I've knocked two of the top 10 out already, I just knocked the best player in the world out," said Williams.

"He wasn't the Michael van Gerwen we'd seen the last couple of games, but that's not my problem. I probably should've won that a little bit easier.

"It's my friends and family, that's what keeps me going. I'm loving it up there. You guys know that I love a crowd.

"Michael knew that I wasn't going to back down. I was a good boy tonight. He missed chances, I took my chances. Double 16 will be my favourite double for ever and ever and ever!"

