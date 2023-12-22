World darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh surrenders 2-0 lead to exit at Ally Pally

Buoyed by his stunning finish, Hempel went on to level proceedings with a 10-dart leg and ultimately rattled off six legs on the spin by as he captured the fifth set to complete the comeback in style.

The Belgian led 2-0 in sets and then held the darts in set three only to lose it in a decider, before surrendering a 2-0 lead in the fourth set as Hempel somehow took out 151 with his opponent waiting on 45 for the victory.

151 TO STAY IN IT! Florian Hempel lands a monster checkout to keep his hopes alive against Dimitri Van den Bergh! 📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD #WCDarts | R2 pic.twitter.com/UMT0yYd8lB

"It's an amazing feeling," said Hempel. "I was out of the tournament, but I'm alive. The 151 was the turning point for me.

"This win is more special for me, more emotional. He missed three match darts but I won the game."

Hempel's victory looks to have ensured that he will keep his PDC status which had been under threat entering the World Championship, and he promised to enjoy the unexpected time off.

"I'm really happy, no Q School in January... maybe one week in the sun!"

Hollywood stars on big stage

If Hempel's comeback was the most remarkable of the tournament so far, then Chris Dobey's 3-2 victory over William O'Connor must surely go down as the standout game.

Dobey was pushed to his free-scoring limits by O'Connor in a match played in a wonderful spirit, finally fending off his opponent by breaking throw in the deciding set.

Hollywood threw 10 of the 17 maximums as the pair traded blows and to O'Connor's credit, he kept forcing Dobey to produce big darts and that's what he did, pinning tops for the win having averaged 103 – his highest on the Ally Pally stage.

"I'm absolutely knackered!" confessed Dobey after a breathless game.

"I told you earlier, Willie's a fantastic player and he never gives up. He's one of those that can grind a win out. I'm just delighted to get that win because it was a very tough game for me.

"I'm playing some good stuff. I'm just delighted to still be in.

"Everyone's talking about (Luke Littler), I can just side-door it and keep quiet."