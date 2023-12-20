PDC World Darts Championship 2024: Day eight predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues at the Alexandra Palace with two sessions on Friday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: First round/second round, best of five sets

Brendan Dolan (8/15) v Mickey Mansell (11/8) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 92.48 - 92.76

: 92.48 - 92.76 180s per leg (2023) : 0.15 - 0.17

: 0.15 - 0.17 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 41.11% - 39.80%

: 41.11% - 39.80% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 9.98% - 10.30%

: 9.98% - 10.30% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 13.53% - 13.48% No disrespect to either player intended, but this afternoon opener gives fans plenty of time to find their seats without a great deal of urgency. It promises to be a slow, lethargic start to the day's action and I doubt there'll be many 180s to warm up the crowd either. Mickey Mansell managed just one in his 3-0 victory over Xiaochen Zong while Brendan Dolan's season 180 per leg ratio of 0.15 is even lower than his fellow Northern Irishman and close pal. It speaks volumes that under 5.5 match maximums is odds-on but if this goes the distance, I think even they could scupper such a negative bet. Score Prediction: 3-1 WIN A PADDY POWER DART BOARD ON OUR INSTAGRAM PAGE! CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Jose de Sousa (4/9) v Jeffrey De Graaf (13/8) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 93.08 - 86.62

: 93.08 - 86.62 180s per leg (2023) : 0.31 - 0.18

: 0.31 - 0.18 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 34.74% - 41.94% (R1 Worlds)

: 34.74% - 41.94% (R1 Worlds) 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.54% - 0% (R1 Worlds)

: 11.54% - 0% (R1 Worlds) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.88% - Unavailable Jeffrey De Graaf impressed me - and many other darts fans - greatly by the manner of his comeback from 2-0 down against Ritchie Edhouse and certainly looked a lot more talented than his seasonal statistics. The Dutch-born Swede was facing a third first-round exit out of three appearances in the face after losing the second set but remained mentally strong to pinch the next two in deciding legs before romping away with the third 3-1. His average of 93.29 was much higher than his seasonal 86 and while he only managed five 180s, he fired in 22 scores of 140+; over double the amount of Edhouse. He really looked like be belonged on the big stage but would it be naive to assume he'll produce this same performance spike again? Jose de Sousa's relative decline has continued this season and suffered early exits in every major except the Grand Slam, which he didn't qualify for. His seasonal average is mediocre compared to what he used to manage a few years ago and his match averages range wildly - and unpredictably - from the 80s to 100. The only part of his game that has remained constant is his 180 per leg rate, which is still very healthy at 0.31. Even if the mediocre de Sousa turns up, de Graaf will need to reach the top of his game again to claim a sizeable scalp, but I think there's more chance of the Special One having a better game and hitting most 180s. Score Prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to back Jose de Sousa to win and hit most 180s with Sky Bet

Krzysztof Ratajski (2/7) v Jamie Hughes (5/2) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 95.01 - 91.14

: 95.01 - 91.14 180s per leg (2023) : 0.17 - 0.18

: 0.17 - 0.18 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 34.11% - 28%

: 34.11% - 28% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.60% - 11.28%

: 11.60% - 11.28% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.16% - 15.58% Jamie Hughes couldn't hold back the tears after holding his nerve to claim his first ever victory on the Ally Pally stage at the fifth attempt and we should see a more relaxed performance from him today. Yozza was well below his best in an awful match with David Cameron in which they both averaged in the low 80s and unless he produces something more like his seasonal standard of 91, then Krzysztof Ratajski will enjoy a fairly comfortable cruise into the Christmas break. The Polish Eagle has picked up a couple of titles this year - including the German Darts Open - while his highlight on TV was advancing through the group stage of the Grand Slam of Darts ahead of Michael Smith despite losing to Bully Boy with a 101 average. Neither player is prolific when it comes to 180s and I'd rather swerve those kind of submarkets and instead focus on a one-sided scoreline for Ratajski, who has reached a 100+ averaged in six of his last 10 matches. Score Prediction: 3-0

Dirk van Duijvenbode (11/10) v Boris Krcmar (8/13) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 95.54 - 92.05

: 95.54 - 92.05 180s per leg (2023) : 0.37 - 0.17

: 0.37 - 0.17 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 39.75% - 35.29%

: 39.75% - 35.29% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 11.81% - 13.21%

: 11.81% - 13.21% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 34.38% - 7.69% The fact that Dirk van Duijvenbode is the outsider to defeat a player ranked 61 in the rankings sums up just how worrying his injury problems are right now. The 31-year-old won three PDC titles in the first few months of the season and also lost a European Tour final to Luke Humphries as recently as July but his shoulder problems in more recent times has left many of us fearing for his future career. He couldn't average above 86 in the six matches he's played since October's World Grand Prix - although he was able to win one of those in a short format Grand Slam of Darts group match. And he's certainly not reach the treble 20 easily enough to hit 180s at the rate we're used to seeing. I can't see how he'll last the strain of trying to win a minimum of nine legs although he did say the injury is improving. He told Online Darts: "I feel like my throw is getting better but the injury is not gone. It's challenging times. I mean, there's so much insecurity at the moment in my head. You don't know if you're going to be able to do this at a high level for the next two years. I might drop out of the top-16 in the world and from there, it gets harder. There's also the long-term worry that I might lose my Tour Card." If he's thinking like that then it must feel pretty bad and it might be a question of how many legs he can pick off to deny Boris Krcmar a whitewash win. Score Prediction: 1-3

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second round, best of five sets

Dimitri Van den Bergh (2/5) v Florian Hempel (7/4) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 93.56 - 89.35

: 93.56 - 89.35 180s per leg (2023) : 0.28 - 0.22

: 0.28 - 0.22 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 37.43% - 39.80%

: 37.43% - 39.80% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 8.95% - 10.25%

: 8.95% - 10.25% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.78% - 15.07% Dimitri Van den Bergh looked like he'd be set for a big 2024 after following up his run to the World Championship semi-finals with a similarly lengthy run at the UK Open but he suffered early exits in the other majors, finished sixth in the Premier League and his averages have really dropped off in recent months. Not only is his seasonal mark of 93.56 much lower than this time last year but he's only managed to reach 100 four times in his last 50 matches, while he's slipped down into the 80s on 18 occasions. A return to the Ally Pally stage may bring the best out of him again but I fancy Florian Hempel to give him a real scare. The German produced a very solid display in defeating Dylan Slevin 3-1 with a 91 average and this time last year he took an out of sorts Luke Humphries to a deciding set. Score Prediction: 3-2

Martin Schindler (8/15) v Jermaine Wattimena (11/8) Three-Dart Average (2023) : 94.37 - 92.27

: 94.37 - 92.27 180s per leg (2023) : 0.30 - 0.15

: 0.30 - 0.15 Checkout % (PDC Stage Events 2023) : 37.26% - 40.00%

: 37.26% - 40.00% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023) : 10.09% - 11.49%

: 10.09% - 11.49% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 22.61% - 5.49% This is a clash between two rabbits in headlights but they'll still somehow find a way to look intimidated by the other! Martin Schindler is undoubtedly a very talented player away from the big stage but when the cameras roll, he's always struggled to fulfil his rich potential. That said the German is showing gradual signs of showing he can hold his game together under the pressure by reaching the quarter-finals of the UK Open and World Grand Prix while I was shocked to see Jermaine Wattimena keep his cool - just - against Fallon Sherrock. Schindler will probably be relieved he's facing Wattimena rather than Sherrock and the crowd so his superior class and 180 hitting prowess should see him prevail. Score Prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to back Martin Schindler to win and hit most 180s with Sky Bet

