Michael Smith

World darts results: Defending champion Michael Smith survives second-round scare against Kevin Doets at the Ally Pally

By Sporting Life
23:24 · FRI December 15, 2023

Michael Smith avoided a shock early exit at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship as he came through a five-set thriller with Kevin Doets at the Ally Pally.

Bully Boy's Dutch opponent had earlier opened the tournament with a 180 en route to a 3-0 victory over Stowe Buntz and maintained his momentum with a stunning display to threaten a huge upset.

Despite losing the opening set 3-1, Doets bounced back in the next two with a barrage of maximums and took them both by 3-2 scorelines to leave Smith in real danger of becoming the first defending champion since John Part to fall at the first hurdle.

But the St Helens ace showed his class by finding another gear and only dropped one leg in each of the final two sets to book his place in the post-Christmas schedule.

Smith averaged 100.1 compared to Doets' 99.5 and although he was outgunned 9-5 on the 180s count, he fired in three 100+ checkouts in a crowd-pleasing end to the night.

More to follow...

World Darts Championship 2024: Friday results & Saturday schedule

Friday December 15
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Kevin Doets 3-0 Stowe Buntz (R1)
  • Cameron Menzies 3-0 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (R1)
  • Simon Whitlock 3-2 Paolo Nebrida (R1)
  • Michael Smith 3-2 Kevin Doets (R2)

Saturday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)
  • Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk (R1)
  • Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall (R1)
  • Dave Chisnall v Menzies/Rodriguez (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Jamie Hughes v David Cameron (R1)
  • Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera (R1)
  • Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu (R1)
  • Gary Anderson v Whitlock/Nebrida (R2)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

