World darts results: Defending champion Michael Smith survives second-round scare against Kevin Doets at the Ally Pally

Bully Boy's Dutch opponent had earlier opened the tournament with a 180 en route to a 3-0 victory over Stowe Buntz and maintained his momentum with a stunning display to threaten a huge upset.

Despite losing the opening set 3-1, Doets bounced back in the next two with a barrage of maximums and took them both by 3-2 scorelines to leave Smith in real danger of becoming the first defending champion since John Part to fall at the first hurdle.

But the St Helens ace showed his class by finding another gear and only dropped one leg in each of the final two sets to book his place in the post-Christmas schedule.

Smith averaged 100.1 compared to Doets' 99.5 and although he was outgunned 9-5 on the 180s count, he fired in three 100+ checkouts in a crowd-pleasing end to the night.

More to follow...