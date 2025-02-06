Darts results: Luke Humphries wins the opening night of the Premier League season as MVG stuns Luke Littler and Wayne Mardle returns on commentary

Luke Humphries enjoyed the perfect start to the 2025 BetMGM Premier League season on Thursday, dispatching Chris Dobey 6-1 to prevail on Night One in Belfast.
On a night which saw Wayne Mardle return to commentary on Sky Sports, Humphries made a statement start to this year’s roadshow at The SSE Arena, defeating Nathan Aspinall, Michael van Gerwen and Dobey to claim a five-point haul on the tournament’s opening night.
The world number one came into Thursday’s play fresh from lifting the revamped Winmau World Masters title last weekend, and he extended that winning run in the Northern Irish capital.
Humphries averaged 105 to run out an emphatic 6-2 winner against Aspinall in the quarter-finals, before edging out seven-time champion Van Gerwen in a dramatic semi-final showdown.
The 29-year-old survived a match dart at the bull to book his place in the Night One showpiece, defying a blistering mid-match burst from the Dutchman on his way to victory.
Humphries then put in a devastating display of doubling to sweep aside Dobey, converting a trio of ton-plus checkouts and pinning six of his seven attempts at double.
The 2023/24 World Champion seized the initiative with 128 and 100 combinations in the opening two legs, with Dobey’s solitary leg coming courtesy of a 126 on the bull in the closing stages.
“I thought I played pretty well tonight,” reflected Humphries, who hit 64% of his attempts at double across his three matches. “I was very fortunate against Michael. It’s not usually like him to miss that amount of doubles, and then I finished really well against Chris.
“I’m really happy to make a good start. My goal was just to get into the top four – that’s all that matters. Whether you finish first, second, third or fourth, it does not matter, as long as you’re in that top four, so it’s a great start for myself, following on from last weekend.
“I am always striving to be better, because there are so many great players in this tournament, and I think this is the toughest Premier League line-up for a very long time.”
Dobey prevailed on Night One in Belfast two years ago, and the Bedlington star again impressed at the SSE Arena, celebrating 6-4 wins over former World Champions Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross.
Dobey pinned six of his ten attempts at double to deny Price in Thursday’s curtain-raiser, before converting successive 170 and 120 checkouts against Cross, overturning a 4-3 deficit to triumph.
Cross had seen off Stephen Bunting in his earlier quarter-final clash, producing a polished display on the outer ring to condemn the Liverpudlian to an early exit on his return to the Premier League fold.
Elsewhere, Van Gerwen edged out reigning champion Littler in a compelling last eight clash, defying a 113.91 average to topple the teenage sensation in a deciding-leg thriller.
The pair crashed in six 180s apiece in a contest littered with quality, as Littler registered the second highest losing average in Premier League history.
The BetMGM Premier League continues on Thursday February 13 in Glasgow, as Dobey and Humphries go head-to-head in a repeat of the Night One decider at the OVO Hydro.
Littler will aim to open his account against Cross in the opening match of the night, Van Gerwen takes on Bunting, while Aspinall and Price also collide following their quarter-final exits in Belfast.
2025 BetMGM Premier League Night One Results
Quarter-Finals
- Chris Dobey 6-4 Gerwyn Price
- Rob Cross 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Semi-Finals
- Chris Dobey 6-4 Rob Cross
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Final
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Chris Dobey
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds