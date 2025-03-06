Darts results: Luke Humphries and Rob Cross both hit nine-darters in Premier League defeats as Luke Littler wins the night in Brighton

Luke Humphries and Rob Cross hit their first ever televised nine-dart finishes on night five of the Premier League in Brighton but they both came in defeats.
On a night that ended with Luke Littler picking up all five points, the world number one achieved perfection against Cross in their quarter-final clash only for Voltage to run out a 6-4 winner with an astonishing average of 111.19 compared to his opponent's 98.6.
Around 90 minutes later, it was Cross' turn to send the Brighton crowd into delirium when hitting his maiden televised nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall but despite managing another stunning average of 106.9, he ended up the wrong side of a 6-5 scoreline.
It's the fifth time in history when two perfect legs have occurred on the same day of a televised PDC event and remarkably this is the second occasion when both players have lost.
- May 24th, 2010: PHIL TAYLOR x2 v James Wade (Premier League)
- December 14th, 2013: TERRY JENKINS v Per Lauren & KYLE ANDERSON v Ian White - both players lost (World Championship)
- October 8th, 2014: JAMES WADE & ROBERT THORNTON in the same match (World Grand Prix)
- February 17th, 2022: GERWYN PRICE v MVG & GERWYN PRICE v Wade (Premier League)
- March 5th, 2022: JAMES WADE v Boris Krcmar & MICHAEL SMITH v Mensur Suljovic (UK Open)
There have now been 18 perfect legs in Premier League Darts history and 77 in televised PDC tournaments hit by 33 different players.
As for Littler, he fought back to beat Chris Dobey 6-5 in his opening match before brushing aside a below-par Michael van Gerwen 6-2 in the last four to set up a final with Aspinall, who had also prolonged Stephen Bunting's winless streak in the the quarter-finals.
It proved to be a rather one-sided affair as the 18-year-old averaged 100 in a 6-3 triumph, with the Asp managing 94.5, and he now trails table-topper Humphries by just two points.
Premier League Darts: Night five results
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 6-5 Chris Dobey
- Rob Cross 6-4 Luke Humphries
- Stephen Bunting 2-6 Nathan Aspinall
Semi-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen 2-6 Luke Littler
- Rob Cross 5-6 Nathan Aspinall
Final
- Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
