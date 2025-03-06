Darts results: Luke Humphries and Rob Cross both hit nine-darters in Premier League defeats as Luke Littler wins the night in Brighton

Luke Humphries and Rob Cross hit their first ever televised nine-dart finishes on night five of the Premier League in Brighton but they both came in defeats.

On a night that ended with Luke Littler picking up all five points, the world number one achieved perfection against Cross in their quarter-final clash only for Voltage to run out a 6-4 winner with an astonishing average of 111.19 compared to his opponent's 98.6.

Around 90 minutes later, it was Cross' turn to send the Brighton crowd into delirium when hitting his maiden televised nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall but despite managing another stunning average of 106.9, he ended up the wrong side of a 6-5 scoreline.

8.30pm: Luke Humphries hits his first ever televised nine-darter against Rob Cross



10.10pm: Rob Cross hits his first ever televised nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall



It's the fifth time in history when two perfect legs have occurred on the same day of a televised PDC event and remarkably this is the second occasion when both players have lost. May 24th, 2010: PHIL TAYLOR x2 v James Wade (Premier League)

x2 v James Wade (Premier League) December 14th, 2013: TERRY JENKINS v Per Lauren & KYLE ANDERSON v Ian White - both players lost (World Championship)

v Per Lauren & v Ian White - both players lost (World Championship) October 8th, 2014: JAMES WADE & ROBERT THORNTON in the same match (World Grand Prix)

& in the same match (World Grand Prix) February 17th, 2022: GERWYN PRICE v MVG & GERWYN PRICE v Wade (Premier League)

v MVG & v Wade (Premier League) March 5th, 2022: JAMES WADE v Boris Krcmar & MICHAEL SMITH v Mensur Suljovic (UK Open) There have now been 18 perfect legs in Premier League Darts history and 77 in televised PDC tournaments hit by 33 different players.

Remarkably, this isn't the first time in darts history where two players have hit nine-darters on the same day and both lost.



