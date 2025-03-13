Gerwyn Price defeated Luke Littler for the sixth time in a row to win night six of the Premier League - but insists nobody can stop the Nuke from breaking Phil Taylor's record of 16 world titles.
The Iceman posted a 6-3 win during the Nottingham final to pick up his second nightly title of the campaign despite averaging around 10 points less than Littler's 103.
The Welshman, who began this winning streak back in June 2024, is the only player on the tour with a winning record over Littler, winning seven of their 11 meetings.
“I wanted to get another win over Luke, just to keep on top of him,” Price said. “He is the best player in the world at the minute and will be for years.
“I think he will beat Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles, there is no one in the PDC who is going to stop him. Maybe someone from the younger generation, but we can’t stop him.
“I wanted another one over Luke because I don’t think it will last long.”
It could have been different if Littler was better on his finishing as he missed 10 darts at the double against Price.
That was after he produced some stunning checkouts to get past Luke Humphries and Rob Cross.
He took out 110 and 164 to get one over Humphries in the quarter-final – a win which takes him to the top of the Premier League table.
It was even better against Cross as he checked out 167, 127 and 164 to seal a 6-3 win.
Price began with a 6-4 win over Stephen Bunting before demolishing Michael van Gerwen 6-1 in the semi-final.
Premier League: Night six results
Quarter-finals
- Luke Humphries 4-6 Luke Littler
- Rob Cross 6-2 Chris Dobey
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Gerwyn Price
- Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Michael van Gerwen
Semi-finals
- Luke Littler 6-3 Rob Cross
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
Final
- Luke Littler 3-6 Gerwyn Price
