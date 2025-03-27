Darts results: Luke Littler brings up his 100th 180 of the Premier League season as he cruises to another nightly title

The defending champion brought up the staggering milestone during another routine night at the oche in which he beat Stephen Bunting 6-0, Rob Cross 6-3 and Luke Humphries 6-1 to pick up another cheque for £10,000 and open up an eight-point lead at the summit.

At the halfway point of the season, Littler now has 102 maximums which is over double that of his nearest challenge Humphries (50) and with a further eight weeks of the regular season to play, his 2024 record of 128 maximums will be obliterated.

Littler's current 180 per leg rate of 0.56 is significantly high than Gary Anderson's record of 0.40 in the 2011 season and it would be no surprise to see him reach an iconic total of 180 before Finals Night in May.