Darts results: Luke Littler smashes more Premier League records as Nathan Aspinall books his place in the Play-Offs

Luke Littler rounded off the Premier League regular season by breaking more records on a night which saw Nathan Aspinall book his place in next week's Play-Offs at the O2.
The defending champion's record-extending sixth nightly title of the campaign saw him set a new benchmark of points tally of 45 as he sent out yet another ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the season climax.
Littler produced a show-stopping 170 checkout in yet another final with Luke Humphries that he won 6-3 while he'd earlier routed Stephen Bunting 6-1 with a 114 average and 100% on the doubles before beating Aspinall for the 12th time in succession.
The Asp was far from disappointed with his semi-final exit having previously defeated Michael van Gerwen for the fourth time in a row to seal his play-off spot at the expense of the Dutchman, who headed to Sheffield knowing he needed to win his first night of the campaign to earn his place at the O2.
It's a huge accomplishment for the Stockport thrower, whose inclusion in the eight-man event was criticised by sections of fans and pundits back in January.
As for Littler, he also ended the season with a record number of 180s (169), a record seasonal average in this format (103) and a record number of 100+ checkouts with 39.
More to follow...
Premier League Night 16 results
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-1 Stephen Bunting
- Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Rob Cross
- Gerwyn Price 5-6 Chris Dobey
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Chris Dobey
Final
- Luke Littler 6-3 Luke Humphries
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds