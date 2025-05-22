Darts results: Luke Littler smashes more Premier League records as Nathan Aspinall books his place in the Play-Offs

Littler produced a show-stopping 170 checkout in yet another final with Luke Humphries that he won 6-3 while he'd earlier routed Stephen Bunting 6-1 with a 114 average and 100% on the doubles before beating Aspinall for the 12th time in succession.

The defending champion's record-extending sixth nightly title of the campaign saw him set a new benchmark of points tally of 45 as he sent out yet another ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the season climax.

Record points tally: 45 Record nights won: 6 Record number of 180s: 169 Record seasonal average (in this format): 103 Record number of 100+ checkouts: 39 Luke Littler reeling in all the records in style! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/Mg3m6TLhaX

The Asp was far from disappointed with his semi-final exit having previously defeated Michael van Gerwen for the fourth time in a row to seal his play-off spot at the expense of the Dutchman, who headed to Sheffield knowing he needed to win his first night of the campaign to earn his place at the O2.

It's a huge accomplishment for the Stockport thrower, whose inclusion in the eight-man event was criticised by sections of fans and pundits back in January.

As for Littler, he also ended the season with a record number of 180s (169), a record seasonal average in this format (103) and a record number of 100+ checkouts with 39.