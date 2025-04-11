Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Nathan Aspinall wins the Premier League night in Manchester as Gerwyn Price thrills the crowd with a nine-darter against Luke Littler

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri April 11, 2025 · 3h ago

Nathan Aspinall produced a superb fightback against Luke Humphries to win the Premier League night in Manchester as Gerwyn Price thrilled the crowd with a nine-darter.

Stockport star Aspinall enjoyed an evening to remember on home soil, defeating Rob Cross, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries to secure his first nightly win of the campaign.

Aspinall fought back from 3-0 down to topple world number one Humphries in a thrilling finale at the AO Arena, winning six of the last seven legs to catapult himself into the Play-Off places.

“I have never been as nervous as I was on those last darts because I'm in Manchester,” revealed Aspinall, who missed five match darts before sealing a landmark 6-4 victory.

“I've got all my family and friends here, and so many people supporting me tonight, so I'm just so happy I won for them. This is a big win for me tonight in my home town, and I'm going to get so much confidence from this.

“The thing is with me, when I'm a confident player and scoring well, there's not many people in the world of darts that can beat me. I’ve been through a horrendous two years but I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior.

“I don't know when I'm beaten and I'm in a privileged position doing a job I love. I keep fighting to the end and I will never give up.”

Aspinall kicked off his campaign with a flawless display of finishing against Rob Cross, pinning all six of his attempts at double to secure an eighth straight victory over the former World Champion.

The 33-year-old then fired in a ton-topping average to dispatch Van Gerwen 6-2 in the semi-finals, after the Dutchman had marked his return from injury with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Chris Dobey in the evening's opener.

However, Humphries was unable to register his third nightly victory of the season at the AO Arena, despite producing the third-highest average in Premier League history during his quarter-final demolition of Stephen Bunting.

The world number one was irresistible against a resurgent Bunting, averaging 118.43 to complete a 6-1 victory and record the sixth-highest televised average in a PDC event.

Humphries followed this up with a 6-4 success against Littler in the last four, reducing the teenager’s lead at the Premier League summit to five points in the process.

Earlier in the night, Littler ended his six-match losing run against Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals, defying a spectacular nine-dart finish from the Welshman to triumph.

Price joined Littler, Cross and Humphries in becoming the fourth player to achieve perfection in this year’s competition, averaging 103.47 in a 6-3 defeat.

Premier League: Night 10 results

Quarter-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Rob Cross
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Stephen Bunting

Semi-Finals

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Luke Littler

Final

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Luke Humphries

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....