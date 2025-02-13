Sporting Life
Darts results: Luke Littler comes from 5-1 down in his opening match to win night two of the Premier League season

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu February 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Luke Littler secured his first nightly victory of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League season with a deciding-leg victory over Luke Humphries in Glasgow’s Night Two final.

Reigning Premier League champion Littler fought back from 5-4 down in Thursday’s showpiece at the OVO Hydro to halt Humphries’ bid for back-to-back nightly wins to kick off the season.

Littler was beaten by an inspired Michael van Gerwen on Night One in Belfast, despite averaging 113.91 – the second highest losing average in Premier League history.

However, the teenage sensation returned to winning ways in style on Scottish soil, defeating a trio of World Champions in Rob Cross, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries to claim a five-point haul.

The 18-year-old appeared destined to suffer back-to-back quarter-final exits after falling 5-1 behind against Cross in Thursday’s opener, only to launch an astonishing fightback.

Littler reeled off five consecutive legs to complete the turnaround, surviving three match darts and averaging 104 to secure his first points of the 2025 season.

The World Champion then ran out an emphatic 6-2 winner against Van Gerwen in the last four, avenging his Night One defeat to the Dutchman to prevail with another 104 average.

This set up a blockbuster showdown against Humphries in a battle between the world’s top two, and it was Littler who stole the early headlines with a magnificent 170 checkout in leg three.

Following a run of eight straight holds, Humphries then broke Littler to move a leg away from glory, before producing brilliant legs of 11 and 13 darts to triumph in a dramatic finale.

“Me and Luke both weren’t at our best. It was a weird game,” reflected Littler, who has won all six of his Premier League meetings against Humphries.

“I did well to hit a ten-darter and 11-darter when it mattered, and that was crucial.

“You just have to keep going. When I was 5-1 down against Rob I had to pull it out of the bag, and thankfully I did!

“Coming into tonight I just wanted to win that first game and get some points on the board, and my confidence went through the roof after the comeback against Rob!”

Humphries was unable to maintain his perfect start to the campaign, after he booked his place in back-to-back nightly finals with superb comeback wins over Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price.

The world number one rattled off four straight legs in 11, 14, 12 and 12 darts to overturn a 4-2 deficit against Dobey in a repeat of last week’s Night One showpiece, averaging 106 in the process.

Humphries then repeated the feat in his semi-final showdown against Price, recovering from 4-2 adrift to prevail with a 102 average, aided by five 180s and a brace of ton-plus checkouts.

Earlier in the night, Price opened his Premier League account with a battling 6-4 success against Nathan Aspinall, in a contest which featured four ton-plus checkouts.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, produced the performance of the evening in his quarter-final demolition of Stephen Bunting, averaging 109.16 to close out a stunning 6-1 victory.

Premier League Night Two results

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

