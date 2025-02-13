Darts results: Luke Littler comes from 5-1 down in his opening match to win night two of the Premier League season

Luke Littler secured his first nightly victory of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League season with a deciding-leg victory over Luke Humphries in Glasgow’s Night Two final.

Reigning Premier League champion Littler fought back from 5-4 down in Thursday’s showpiece at the OVO Hydro to halt Humphries’ bid for back-to-back nightly wins to kick off the season. Littler was beaten by an inspired Michael van Gerwen on Night One in Belfast, despite averaging 113.91 – the second highest losing average in Premier League history.

7.40pm: Luke Littler 1-5 Rob Cross

7.55pm: Luke Littler (104.59) 6-5 Cross

9.40pm: Luke Littler (104.02) 6-2 MVG

10:50pm: Luke Littler (101.03) 6-5 Luke Humphries



Littler should have been the first player out but ends up winning the night in Glasgowpic.twitter.com/IQx6y0msTI — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 13, 2025

However, the teenage sensation returned to winning ways in style on Scottish soil, defeating a trio of World Champions in Rob Cross, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries to claim a five-point haul. The 18-year-old appeared destined to suffer back-to-back quarter-final exits after falling 5-1 behind against Cross in Thursday’s opener, only to launch an astonishing fightback.

Luke Littler's crazy televised stats after moving past 100 matches on TV since turning pro.



If you thought 66 100+ averages was crazy, he's actually done it in 40 of his last 50 games, and in 29 of his last 32! pic.twitter.com/mLfMxt5zJS — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 13, 2025

Littler reeled off five consecutive legs to complete the turnaround, surviving three match darts and averaging 104 to secure his first points of the 2025 season. The World Champion then ran out an emphatic 6-2 winner against Van Gerwen in the last four, avenging his Night One defeat to the Dutchman to prevail with another 104 average. This set up a blockbuster showdown against Humphries in a battle between the world’s top two, and it was Littler who stole the early headlines with a magnificent 170 checkout in leg three. Following a run of eight straight holds, Humphries then broke Littler to move a leg away from glory, before producing brilliant legs of 11 and 13 darts to triumph in a dramatic finale.