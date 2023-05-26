Michael van Gerwen won a record-breaking seventh Premier League Darts title after crushing Gerwyn Price 11-5 in the play-off final at the O2.

The Dutchman, who lifted the trophy 12 months ago to draw level with Phil Taylor on six crowns, defied a shoulder injury to average 101 in his 10-8 semi-final over world champion Michael Smith before putting his great rival to the sword in a disappointingly one-sided climax to the 17-week season. Price topped the regular season and then thrashed Jonny Clayton 10-2 in the first of Thursday night's semi-final with a sensational average of 107.54 but he couldn't reproduce that A-game against MVG. The Iceman averaged 99.5 compared to his opponent's 105.43 while van Gerwen also managed huge checkouts of 170, 150 and 128 as well as hitting five of the seven 180s in the match. It's the 46th individual major trophy of MVG's incredible career, which has also seen him win three world titles and three World Matchplays.

SEVENTH HEAVEN FOR MvG! 🏆



It's a record breaking SEVENTH Premier League title for Michael van Gerwen who defeats Gerwyn Price 11-5 in a marvellous final and after 17 weeks, it's MvG who reigns in the capital!



📺 https://t.co/kx9ccUMQvU | #PLDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/9zAMborkGn — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 25, 2023

“It feels amazing,” admitted Van Gerwen, who scoops the £275,000 top prize. “We all know Gerwyn Price is in fantastic form. Michael Smith had won three of the last four weeks and I had been questioned about my form, and today it motivated me. “You always have to peak at the right moments, and when you’re at The O2 competing against Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price, you have to perform at your A-game. “I think I played some fantastic darts today, and what more can I wish for, to win this trophy for a seventh time. “I had to produce something special and I’m really glad I did. Everyone knows I had [injury] problems last week, and I worked really hard for this. “I’m not done yet. I love what I do, and there’s more to come.”

Your CHAMPION! 🏆



Michael van Gerwen lifts a record breaking seventh Premier League title as he retains his crown here in the capital! pic.twitter.com/QqShAWUH4J — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 25, 2023

The opening five legs of Thursday’s decider went with throw, but Van Gerwen struck the first decisive blow in leg six, producing a magnificent 170 checkout to move into a 4-2 lead. The Dutch superstar refused to relent as he extended his advantage to 7-2, following up a 13-dart hold with an effortless 128 finish to continue his charge towards the title. Price stopped the rot in sensational style, conjuring up a brilliant 161 on the bull before reducing the deficit to 4-7 after Van Gerwen uncharacteristically squandered four darts at a double. However, Van Gerwen restored his five-leg buffer after Price missed double 12 for 144 and 98 checkouts, and a spectacular 150 checkout moved the reigning champion to the brink of victory. Price had the opportunity to extend the contest in leg 16, but the Welshman paid the price for missing two darts at tops and tens, and Van Gerwen duly capitalised to cap off a dominant performance. “I couldn’t find anything, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” reflected Price, who was featuring in his maiden Premier League final. “I felt like this is one that got away, because I’m playing some of the best darts I’ve ever played. “I was missing some targets by such a long way, I wasn’t even close. I’m not sure what happened, but congratulations to Michael.”