Darts results: Stephen Bunting claims maiden European Tour title to complete 'dream' week

Bunting defeated Nathan Aspinall 8-5 in the final to lift his second trophy in four days, having won Premier League Night Nine in Berlin on Thursday.

The win, which comes almost 11 years since his European Tour debut, sees Bunting break into the top four for the first time and rise to top spot on the PDC ProTour Order of Merit.

"It feels unbelievable, it's been a dream week for me," said Bunting, who averaged over 101 across the tournament.

"I'm just so happy to get the win, I came in with a lot of confidence after winning my first Premier League night.

"Nathan didn't play his best there but I'm sure we're going to have many more battles.

"It's been a long few days but I love coming to Germany and playing in front of these fans."

Bunting began Finals Day with a 105.51 average in a 6-4 win over Cameron Menzies, before defeating Karel Sedlacek 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals saw Bunting win a deciding leg against fellow-Premier League star Luke Humphries, before averaging 100 in the final to defeat Aspinall, who was seeking back-to-back European Tour titles.

"I ran out of steam in the final but I'm proud of myself to have made back-to-back finals," said Aspinall, who won his maiden European Tour title at last month's European Darts Trophy.

"My arm is causing me a lot of pain so I'm going to have a rest for a few days before Thursday's Premier League."