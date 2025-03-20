Darts: Luke Littler hits third nine-darter of Premier League season

Struck in the fourth leg of the final, it was finished in unorthodox fashion too by Littler as he took out 141 with treble 20, treble 17 and double 15.

With Luke Humphries and Rob Cross landing perfection in Brighton two weeks ago, Littler’s nine-darter makes it a record-equalling three in a single Premier League campaign after just seven weeks of action.

The teenage sensation struck gold in a breathtaking final against Michael van Gerwen, which saw him average 112.5 and land ten 180s alongside that incredible nine-darter.

In a high-quality affair though, it was Van Gerwen who rallied after that magic moment from Littler, as the Dutchman quickly levelled at 3-3.

Littler then broke back to lead 4-3, only for Van Gerwen to once again level at four apiece.

Another leg was started with a 180 from Littler as he again broke the Van Gerwen throw to move to the brink of victory, and he repeated that trick with his tenth 180 - his 22nd of the night - in an 11-darter to wrap up the title in Cardiff.

“I had been playing very well but I must admit I hadn’t picked up my darts since last Thursday,” confessed Littler.

“I had no idea that nine-darter was in, I just had to wait for Huw [Ware] to call it.

“I just want to get to The O2 as quickly as possible. I am aiming for another 21 points, and I have put myself in a really good position.

“I said last year I didn’t care about finishing top, but as I am there now I may as well stay here!”

Littler’s run to glory started with a 6-3 win over stablemate Nathan Aspinall, averaging just over 102.

This was followed by another brilliant display as he thwarted Rob Cross 6-2, posting a 107.67 average en route.