Darts: Luke Littler hits third nine-darter of Premier League season

Luke Littler claimed a third nightly win and struck the third nine-darter in the 2025 BetMGM Premier League as he romped to victory on Night Seven in Cardiff.
The teenage sensation struck gold in a breathtaking final against Michael van Gerwen, which saw him average 112.5 and land ten 180s alongside that incredible nine-darter.
With Luke Humphries and Rob Cross landing perfection in Brighton two weeks ago, Littler’s nine-darter makes it a record-equalling three in a single Premier League campaign after just seven weeks of action.
Struck in the fourth leg of the final, it was finished in unorthodox fashion too by Littler as he took out 141 with treble 20, treble 17 and double 15.
In a high-quality affair though, it was Van Gerwen who rallied after that magic moment from Littler, as the Dutchman quickly levelled at 3-3.
Littler then broke back to lead 4-3, only for Van Gerwen to once again level at four apiece.
Another leg was started with a 180 from Littler as he again broke the Van Gerwen throw to move to the brink of victory, and he repeated that trick with his tenth 180 - his 22nd of the night - in an 11-darter to wrap up the title in Cardiff.
“I had been playing very well but I must admit I hadn’t picked up my darts since last Thursday,” confessed Littler.
“I had no idea that nine-darter was in, I just had to wait for Huw [Ware] to call it.
“I just want to get to The O2 as quickly as possible. I am aiming for another 21 points, and I have put myself in a really good position.
“I said last year I didn’t care about finishing top, but as I am there now I may as well stay here!”
Littler’s run to glory started with a 6-3 win over stablemate Nathan Aspinall, averaging just over 102.
This was followed by another brilliant display as he thwarted Rob Cross 6-2, posting a 107.67 average en route.
Cross had earlier produced his own moment of magic, spoiling the party on home soil for Gerwyn Price with a spectacular 170 finish in a last-leg decider, after the Welshman had fought back from 5-2 down.
Van Gerwen started his charge to the final with an excellent comeback victory over Luke Humphries - recovering from 3-0 down to inflict a third consecutive quarter-final exit on the world number one.
Elsewhere, there was more misery for Stephen Bunting as he marked an unwanted record of seven straight defeats after losing 6-2 to Chris Dobey in the evening's opener.
Dobey couldn’t build on that victory however, as he fell to a 6-1 defeat in the semi-finals as Van Gerwen secured his place in the Night Seven showdown with Littler.
Premier League Night Seven results
Thursday March 20
Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Quarter-Finals
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Stephen Bunting
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
- Rob Cross 6-5 Gerwyn Price
Semi-finals
- Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Cross
Final
- Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
