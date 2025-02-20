Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler

Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler and Luke Humphries en route to winning night three of the Premier League Darts season in Dublin

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu February 20, 2025 · 2h ago

Gerwyn Price got his Premier League Darts campaign up and running in impressive fashion as he defeated Luke Little, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall to win night three in Dublin.

Welshman Price – sporting an Ireland green shirt to help get the fans onside – had backed up his quarter-final win over Littler with another pristine display against world number one Luke Humphries, coming from behind to win 6-3 and book his place in the final.

Aspinall had battled his way to a 6-3 win over Michael Van Gerwen in the semi-finals after earlier seeing off Rob Cross for a first match win in this year’s event.

Price, though, maintained his solid scoring and fine finishing to take a crucial break in the seventh leg of the final before pinning 18 to move one away.

With Aspinall left on 187, Price whittled down to a match dart at double top, which he then landed on his next throw to cap a polished display with another game average of more than 100.

Price had earlier continued his good form against Littler, closing out a 6-4 win over the reigning Premier League champion in the quarter-finals.

Welshman Price delighted the Dublin crowd as he landed five 180s with a match average of just over 102 to fend off any hopes of a comeback from Littler, who took last week’s overall nightly win.

While there was not a repeat of the level of disruption there had been in Glasgow – where referee Kirk Bevin had taken to the microphone to call for a stop to the whistling and jeering from hecklers – there was still some tension in the 3Arena.

The latest Premier League Darts table

Littler – who is set to lead the teams out at his local rugby league club Warrington Wolves against Catalans Dragons on Friday night – turned to face fans after finishing off a 109 checkout to reduce the deficit back to 4-2, gesturing for them to calm down.

The 18-year-old, though, could not produce the same comeback like he did in Scotland when 5-1 down against Rob Cross as ‘The Iceman’ Price, world champion in 2021, closed out a fifth straight win over Littler, who threw his darts to the floor in frustration when walking off the stage.

In the opening match of the evening, Humphries beat Stephen Bunting 6-3, leaving ‘The Bullet’ still to register his first win in this year’s event.

Aspinall, though, got off the mark with a 6-3 win over Cross, while Van Gerwen – who later went out at the semi-final stage for the third straight week – had wrapped up a 6-4 victory over Chris Dobey with a bullseye finish.

Humphries, who won the opening night in Belfast, is top of the table with 10 points, while Price moves up to second on seven, with Littler in fourth on five points, one behind Dutchman Van Gerwen.

The Premier League continues with week four in Exeter.

Premier League Darts: Night three results

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Littler
  • Rob Cross 3-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 3-6 Gerwyn Price
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Final

  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....