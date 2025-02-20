Darts results: Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler and Luke Humphries en route to winning night three of the Premier League Darts season in Dublin

Gerwyn Price got his Premier League Darts campaign up and running in impressive fashion as he defeated Luke Little, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall to win night three in Dublin.

Welshman Price – sporting an Ireland green shirt to help get the fans onside – had backed up his quarter-final win over Littler with another pristine display against world number one Luke Humphries, coming from behind to win 6-3 and book his place in the final.

Gerwyn Price's last five games vs Luke Littler



Price (98.4) 7-6 Littler (103.5)

Price (99.4) 8-1 Littler (94.2)

Price (115.3) 6-2 Littler (105.1)

Price (102.3) 6-5 Littler (100.9)

Price (102.6) 6-4 Littler (99.8)pic.twitter.com/cVQJCINk3U — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 20, 2025

Aspinall had battled his way to a 6-3 win over Michael Van Gerwen in the semi-finals after earlier seeing off Rob Cross for a first match win in this year’s event. Price, though, maintained his solid scoring and fine finishing to take a crucial break in the seventh leg of the final before pinning 18 to move one away. With Aspinall left on 187, Price whittled down to a match dart at double top, which he then landed on his next throw to cap a polished display with another game average of more than 100.

