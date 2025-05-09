Darts results: Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in the Premier League night 14 final in Leeds

Humphries defeated Luke Littler 6-5 in a compelling final to triumph at the First Direct Arena, having also claimed the spoils at this venue 12 months ago.

Leeds United fan Humphries received a terrific ovation on his return to West Yorkshire, and he delivered the goods to confirm his Play-Off qualification and celebrate his first nightly victory since Night Four.

Humphries recorded successive 6-4 wins over Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting to set up his latest showdown against Littler, before averaging 100.96 to seal his third nightly win of 2025.

“It was a great final,” reflected Humphries, who also prevailed in Belfast and Exeter earlier this year. “It’s been a great couple of weeks for the city, so I’m really pleased to get the win tonight.

“It’s extra special to win in Leeds. I know it’s not my hometown, but I feel at home here.

“My performances have been good over the last few weeks, so hopefully this gives me the confidence to get that elusive Premier League crown that I’ve always dreamed of.”

Humphries averaged almost 99 to defeat seven-time champion Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, before defeating a spirited Bunting by the same scoreline in the last four.

The world number one then overturned an early deficit to deny Littler a record-extending sixth nightly victory of the campaign, completing a 15-dart break to pocket the £10,000 bonus.

Having trailed 2-0, Humphries won five of the next six legs to move to the cusp of victory at 5-3, before defying legs of 14 and 12 darts from the World Champion to wrap up proceedings via double ten.

Littler – featuring in his eighth nightly final of the season – hit back from 4-3 down to defeat Nathan Aspinall in his opening game of the night, while a 104 average saw him power past Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals.

Despite his semi-final exit, Price is now also assured of a top four finish, after the Welshman survived two match darts against Rob Cross to win through a gruelling quarter-final affair.

Elsewhere, Bunting battled back from 5-2 down to stun Chris Dobey in the last eight, converting a stunning 121 finish on the bull to complete the comeback.

However, Bunting’s defeat to Humphries mathematically ended his dreams of Play-Off qualification, while Dobey now must win the final two league nights to preserve his slender hopes.

The BetMGM Premier League roadshow heads to the P&J Live in Aberdeen for the penultimate night of league action next Thursday, as the race for Play-Off qualification intensifies.

Aspinall and Van Gerwen will go head-to-head in a crunch clash, as Littler and Humphries renew their rivalry in another heavyweight tussle.

Elsewhere, Price will play Bunting, with Dobey and Cross set to collide in the evening’s other quarter-final.

Premier League: Night 14 results

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Rob Cross

Luke Littler 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Final

Luke Humphries 6-5 Luke Littler

