Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats record-breaking Luke Littler to win night four of the Premier League Darts season

Luke Humphries claimed his first ever Premier League Darts victory over Luke Littler to take all five points in Exeter on Thursday night.
Cool Hand had lost all six of their previous meetings since they both made their tournament debuts in 2024 - including last year's final - but the world number one finally stopped the rot to win his second night of the campaign and extend his lead at the top of the table to seven points over the defending champion.
Humphries edged the contest 6-4 with an average of 101.24 compared to Littler's 97.8 while he also hit six of the 11 maximums and pinned 46% of his doubles.
Littler had earlier produced the best performance of the night in the quarter-finals as he averaged 112.34 in a 6-3 triumph over Stephen Bunting in which he also hit 10 180s - a record for a single match in this Premier League format.
He followed this up with a 109.67 average during a thumping 6-2 victory over Nathan Aspinall but he couldn't repeat the same levels against his great rival in the final.
Premier League Darts: Night four results
Quarter-Finals
- Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Rob Cross
- Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries
- Chris Dobey 5-6 Nathan Aspinall
- Stephen Bunting 3-6 Luke Littler
Semi-Finals
- Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Humphries
- Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Luke Littler
Final
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Luke Littler
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds