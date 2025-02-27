Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Humphries and Luke Littler
Luke Humphries and Luke Littler

Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats record-breaking Luke Littler to win night four of the Premier League Darts season

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu February 27, 2025 · 7h ago

Luke Humphries claimed his first ever Premier League Darts victory over Luke Littler to take all five points in Exeter on Thursday night.

Cool Hand had lost all six of their previous meetings since they both made their tournament debuts in 2024 - including last year's final - but the world number one finally stopped the rot to win his second night of the campaign and extend his lead at the top of the table to seven points over the defending champion.

Humphries edged the contest 6-4 with an average of 101.24 compared to Littler's 97.8 while he also hit six of the 11 maximums and pinned 46% of his doubles.

Premier League table

Littler had earlier produced the best performance of the night in the quarter-finals as he averaged 112.34 in a 6-3 triumph over Stephen Bunting in which he also hit 10 180s - a record for a single match in this Premier League format.

He followed this up with a 109.67 average during a thumping 6-2 victory over Nathan Aspinall but he couldn't repeat the same levels against his great rival in the final.

Premier League Darts: Night four results

Quarter-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Rob Cross
  • Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries
  • Chris Dobey 5-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Stephen Bunting 3-6 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals

  • Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Humphries
  • Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Luke Littler

Final

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Luke Littler

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....