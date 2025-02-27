Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats record-breaking Luke Littler to win night four of the Premier League Darts season

Cool Hand had lost all six of their previous meetings since they both made their tournament debuts in 2024 - including last year's final - but the world number one finally stopped the rot to win his second night of the campaign and extend his lead at the top of the table to seven points over the defending champion.

Humphries edged the contest 6-4 with an average of 101.24 compared to Littler's 97.8 while he also hit six of the 11 maximums and pinned 46% of his doubles.