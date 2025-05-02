Darts results: Luke Littler sets TWO records in one Premier League night in Birmingham

Luke Littler sealed a record-breaking fifth nightly win of the Premier League season while he also set a new benchmark for most 180s hit in a single campaign.

Littler began the night by surpassing his previous record of 128 maximums that he set last year and by the end of it he'd moved to 141 as he celebrated becoming the first player to claim five nightly wins since the current format was introduced in 2022. The reigning champion defeated his great rival Michael van Gerwen 6-4 to triumph in the West Midlands, having won through deciding-leg ties against Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall earlier in the night.

Luke Littler wins a record-breaking fifth night of a Premier League season after 13 weeks.



“I’m very happy to get that fifth nightly win,” reflected Littler, who now boasts a nine-point buffer at the top of the table with three league nights remaining. “Once I got over the finish line against Stephen I was confident, but I got away with it against Nathan in the semi-finals. “It was a cracking game against Michael, and that win puts me nine points ahead of Luke, so I’m confident I will finish top of the table. “It’s getting down to the nitty gritty in the race for the Play-Offs, but I’m still looking at trying to break my points record from last year, so that's my target now." Littler fought back from 4-2 down to defeat Bunting in the evening’s opener, before surviving a match dart in the penultimate leg of his semi-final showdown against Aspinall. The 18-year-old also trailed Van Gerwen 3-1 in the Night 13 showpiece, but a terrific mid-match burst saw him complete the comeback.