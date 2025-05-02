Menu icon
Luke Littler (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)
Luke Littler (Picture: Simon O'Connor/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler sets TWO records in one Premier League night in Birmingham

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri May 02, 2025 · 4h ago

Luke Littler sealed a record-breaking fifth nightly win of the Premier League season while he also set a new benchmark for most 180s hit in a single campaign.

Littler began the night by surpassing his previous record of 128 maximums that he set last year and by the end of it he'd moved to 141 as he celebrated becoming the first player to claim five nightly wins since the current format was introduced in 2022.

The reigning champion defeated his great rival Michael van Gerwen 6-4 to triumph in the West Midlands, having won through deciding-leg ties against Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall earlier in the night.

“I’m very happy to get that fifth nightly win,” reflected Littler, who now boasts a nine-point buffer at the top of the table with three league nights remaining.

“Once I got over the finish line against Stephen I was confident, but I got away with it against Nathan in the semi-finals.

“It was a cracking game against Michael, and that win puts me nine points ahead of Luke, so I’m confident I will finish top of the table.

“It’s getting down to the nitty gritty in the race for the Play-Offs, but I’m still looking at trying to break my points record from last year, so that's my target now."

Littler fought back from 4-2 down to defeat Bunting in the evening’s opener, before surviving a match dart in the penultimate leg of his semi-final showdown against Aspinall.

The 18-year-old also trailed Van Gerwen 3-1 in the Night 13 showpiece, but a terrific mid-match burst saw him complete the comeback.

Littler surrendered a 4-0 lead against the Dutchman on Night 12, although he made amends in the West Midlands, averaging 102.5 to clinch the £10,000 nightly bonus.

Littler’s 120 finish in leg five turned the tide, and the Warrington wonderkid won his remaining four legs in 16, 12, 14 and 16 darts to rubber-stamp his place at the season-ending Play-Offs.

Despite missing out on a first nightly win of the campaign, Van Gerwen moved into the Play-Off positions with battling wins over Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price respectively.

The seven-time Premier League champion produced a clinical display to overcome Cross in the quarter-finals, before exploiting a below-par display from Price in the last four.

Price had delivered a stirring fightback from 5-3 down to deny Luke Humphries in a captivating quarter-final contest, defying a 107 average from the world number one to cement third spot in the table.

Elsewhere, Aspinall ran out a comfortable 6-3 winner against Chris Dobey in the evening’s other quarter-final, but he was leapfrogged by Van Gerwen following the Dutchman’s three-point haul.

Premier League: Night 13 results

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Stephen Bunting
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Chris Dobey
  • Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Humphries
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross

Semi-Finals

  • Luke Littler 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

