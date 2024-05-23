Darts results: Luke Littler wins Premier League title on debut and hits a nine-darter in the final against Luke Humphries

Luke Littler's astonishing career reached new heights as he hit a nine-dart finish during his Premier League final victory over Luke Humphries at the O2.

The trailblazing 17-year-old, who shot to stardom during his run to the World Championship final back in January, avenged that Ally Pally defeat to Humphries with a thrilling 11-7 triumph in which he raised the roof at 5-5 when landing his fourth perfect leg of the season. It was just the second nine-darter ever hit in a Premier League final after Phil Taylor managed two of them against James Wade in the 2010 showpiece and this was more fitting proof that he could enjoy a career just as spectacular as the legendary Power.

LUKE LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE FINAL!



It's his FOURTH of the season!pic.twitter.com/eHsRjH1RvU — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 23, 2024

Less than six months into his career as a PDC pro, he's now won five titles overall while his cheque for £275,000 takes his overall winnings this season to almost £650,000. Incredibly Littler's four nine-darters have all come in debut tournaments that he went on to win. Back in January he landed televised perfection on his World Series debut at the Bahrain Darts Masters, then he repeated the feat in his first events on the Players Championship and the European Tours before completing his debut Premier League campaign in spectacular fashion. Readers of our pre-tournament betting preview might also be celebrating had they backed Chris Hammer's 6/1 tip of Luke Littler to hit a nine-darter during the whole season!

LITTLER IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION! 🏆



Luke Littler wins the Premier League in his debut year!



A fairytale story has its dream ending! 🙌



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Play-Offs | Final pic.twitter.com/SoxPa3AgkA — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 23, 2024

The Nuke had already become the fourth debutant to top the regular season table behind Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Glen Durrant and just like his predecessors, he went on to triumph on Finals Night in front of 14,000 fans with victories over Michael Smith (10-5) and then the world number one. Critics questioned whether he was ready for the challenge and he proved them all wrong. “One thing I just wanted to say, to all the doubters, ‘Hello!'” he said. “I’ve just picked up this, you’re not doubting me any more.”

🤯 Jan: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut World Series event



🤯 Feb: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut Players Championship event



🤯 March: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut European Tour event



🤯 May: Luke Littler hits 9-darter & wins debut Premier League pic.twitter.com/2NZncTZFww — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 23, 2024

Humphries said: “I was trying to stick in there, there was a massive breeze on stage all night and it is so hard to deal with. “He is a fantastic player, he really is. I think me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world at the moment. We are going to have many battles. He deserves to be Premier League champion.”

Luke Littler's career stats in the PDC after winning the Premier League title on debut are crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q6X5PW5xz0 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 23, 2024

Play-Offs Night Results Semi-Finals Luke Littler (100.3) 10-5 Michael Smith (95.17)

Luke Humphries (101.71) 10-5 Michael van Gerwen (97.18) Final Luke Littler (105.6) 11-7 Luke Humphries (102.47) ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

How to Become a Darts Professional!

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

Premier League Darts 2024: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics