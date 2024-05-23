Darts results: Luke Littler wins Premier League title on debut and hits a nine-darter in the final against Luke Humphries

Luke Littler's astonishing career reached new heights as he hit a nine-dart finish during his Premier League final victory over Luke Humphries at the O2.
The trailblazing 17-year-old, who shot to stardom during his run to the World Championship final back in January, avenged that Ally Pally defeat to Humphries with a thrilling 11-7 triumph in which he raised the roof at 5-5 when landing his fourth perfect leg of the season.
It was just the second nine-darter ever hit in a Premier League final after Phil Taylor managed two of them against James Wade in the 2010 showpiece and this was more fitting proof that he could enjoy a career just as spectacular as the legendary Power.
Less than six months into his career as a PDC pro, he's now won five titles overall while his cheque for £275,000 takes his overall winnings this season to almost £650,000.
Incredibly Littler's four nine-darters have all come in debut tournaments that he went on to win. Back in January he landed televised perfection on his World Series debut at the Bahrain Darts Masters, then he repeated the feat in his first events on the Players Championship and the European Tours before completing his debut Premier League campaign in spectacular fashion.
The Nuke had already become the fourth debutant to top the regular season table behind Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Glen Durrant and just like his predecessors, he went on to triumph on Finals Night in front of 14,000 fans with victories over Michael Smith (10-5) and then the world number one.
Critics questioned whether he was ready for the challenge and he proved them all wrong.
“One thing I just wanted to say, to all the doubters, ‘Hello!'” he said. “I’ve just picked up this, you’re not doubting me any more.”
Humphries said: “I was trying to stick in there, there was a massive breeze on stage all night and it is so hard to deal with.
“He is a fantastic player, he really is. I think me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world at the moment. We are going to have many battles. He deserves to be Premier League champion.”
