Darts results: Nathan Aspinall wins night 15 of the Premier League as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries produces one of the greatest ever games

Aspinall came into Thursday’s action one point adrift of Michael van Gerwen in fourth position, but the Stockport star produced a hat-trick of stellar displays to triumph on Scottish soil.

The 33-year-old recorded a crucial 6-3 victory over Van Gerwen in the evening’s opener, before defeating Stephen Bunting and Chris Dobey to put himself in pole position for a spot in the season-ending Play-Offs at The O2 in London.

Aspinall now leads Van Gerwen by four points ahead of the final night of league phase action in Sheffield, where the pair will meet again in the evening’s second quarter-final.

The former World Matchplay champion can confirm his qualification with victory over Van Gerwen, while the Dutchman must clinch his first nightly win of the campaign to snatch a Play-Off place.

“I felt really confident coming into tonight,” insisted Aspinall, a Premier League runner-up in 2020. “Last week I should have beaten Luke [Littler], but tonight was a new night.

“I thought I was really composed in that game against Michael, although for me it meant nothing unless I won my next game, and I believe the game against Stephen was the big one. It’s in my hands now. The pressure is on Michael next week, but I will prepare like it’s a do-or-die game.

“If I beat Michael, I know I’m through and I’m going to The O2, which has always been a dream of mine.”

Aspinall defied a mid-game fightback from Van Gerwen to prevail in Thursday’s opener, converting a crucial 140 checkout along the way.

This was followed by successive 6-1 wins against Bunting and Dobey, which also draws Aspinall level on points with Gerwyn Price in third position.

Dobey, meanwhile, performed magnificently to reach his third nightly final of the season, averaging 107 in his thumping 6-2 win against Rob Cross in the last eight.

The Bedlington star then defied a 101 average and eight maximums from Luke Littler to win through a high-quality semi-final, but his defeat against Aspinall officially ends his top four dreams.

Despite spurning four match darts against Dobey, Littler ensured he will top the league phase for a second consecutive year, courtesy of his astonishing 6-3 success against Luke Humphries.