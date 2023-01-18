There were 27 winners of PDC Tour Cards at the recent Qualifying School and Paul Nicholson assesses which of them have the best chance of making a mark in 2023.

The former major winner, commentator and pundit also shares his thoughts on a couple of the 'controversial' winners and looks at what lies ahead for those who missed out, including Fallon Sherrock. UK Q School Winners Ones to watch In one of my columns a few months ago about the Modus Super Series, I predicted Graham Hall and Graham Usher would go on to win Tour Cards at Q School due to the performance levels and consistency they’d both produced. Hall had also impressed me the WDF Tour last year and by the end of 2022, he really was an obvious candidate to get himself into the PDC ranks. People may not know too much about him yet but they’ll be aware of him soon, because I believe he’s got the talent and ability to average around 94-95 for an entire season. He could do what Andrew Gilding last year and be a genuine threat for the big names. Usher has been a bit of a slow burner since reaching the World Masters quarter-finals but if you look at the amount of money and confidence he’s gained from the Super Series over the last couple of years, it’s no wonder he clinched his card on day two of Q School. Of all the first-time Tour Card holders, I’d say Hall has the best chance of success. However, 20-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin is another PDC debutant that everyone should be excited about. I didn’t expect him to get a card so soon but he’s seriously talented and will have plenty of Irish friends on the circuit to help him find his feet. Welcome back I’m not surprised to see Josh Payne win his card back after a season away from the PDC circuit. Some young players get their first cards and just assume they’ll be on tour for their entire career but every now and again it’s good to get a bit of a shock that makes you reassess your game and the dedication you need to put in to stay there. Keegan Brown, who came through Q School via the Order of Merit after losing his card at the end of last year, said to me the other week “You don’t know how valuable something is until it’s not there.” Josh won the very first week of the Modus Super Series last year and that set the tone for a very good bounce back year in which he averaged in the mid-90s for the season and often exceeded 100. He text me this week to say ‘the hard work starts now’ so he’s under no illusions that it’s all about how he kicks on from here. Point to prove Aaron Monk was the first ever World Youth champion when beating Michael van Gerwen way back in 2011 but sadly he’s never been able to fulfil his potential. He’s certainly got the talent and technical ability but he’s become a bit of Q School yo-yo player having yet to figure out the mental side of the game. And this process of getting back on tour before falling off it a few years later will keep happening until he does. I would say this to his face because I firmly believe only his mind his holding him back from becoming a world class top-32 player. He can get very hot under the collar and doesn’t like losing, to put it mildly. Nobody likes to lose but it’s reaction to certain situations lets him down and spends too much of his mental bandwidth on disappointment. He needs to speak to some kind of sports phycologist or something to develop an anchoring process in his mind that can keep him calmer in all situations. Bad Dog In all the time I’ve been involved in the sport, I’ve never known anyone as universally unpopular among the darting fraternity as Adam Smith-Neale. And that’s saying something considering some of the competition for that honour! He’s got a tarnished reputation to put it mildly for how he’s behaved away from the oche and now he has the opportunity to try and repair it. However, there’s a target on his back and when he’s in action on the Pro Tour, a lot of players will want to take him out and shut him up. The fans don’t like him and even set up a petition to take away his Tour Card! When he played at the Lakeside on crutches with a broken leg a few years ago, a lot of players were laughing because he was the one who once jumped on Simon Whitlock and damaged his ankle. It hasn’t been the same since.

In the day four final at Q School, pretty much everyone wanted Nick Kenny to beat him because that would have meant Conan Whitehead would have earned a Tour Card ahead of him on the Order of Merit. It was made even more agonising for Whitehead when everyone found out retrospectively that he would have actually clinched his card if he hadn’t played on the final day! There’s no way he would have risked not playing given how many players could have overtaken him, but the way results panned out, he’d have been better off having a rest and not letting his legs difference be affected! Don’t get me wrong, Big Dog is an excellent player with a lot of confidence but he’s got a reputation to repair and two years to do it. We’ll get a clue to whether that’s possible after the first half of the season when we’ve seen what attitude he brings to the practice room and whether he’s made any friends or allies on the circuit. If he hasn’t, it could be a very lonely place for him. He must conduct himself well because when more players find out about what he’s done to others in the past they’ll want to stamp on him. Dart players stick up for each other like family. Fallon’s future Fallon Sherrock missed out on a Tour Card via the Order of Merit by just a couple of wins but she’s right to be proud of her efforts. When you think how well she played at the Modus Super Series towards the end of last year and also during parts of her clash with Ricky Evans at the World Championship, she’d got herself in great nick and that carried on into Q School. There were a lot of very good players who finished below her in the table and when you consider how much flak she gets on social media compared to everyone else, she deserves a lot of credit. Although she didn’t get a card, all is not lost because there’s an exciting year ahead. She got the Women’s Series, which will crank up a notch with the ever increasing standards, as well as her Women’s World Matchplay title defence, while there will also be opportunities to play in the Modus Super Series, the Challenge Tour and the WDF if she so wishes. I think she needs more competitive action to get into the kind of mould she was in when performing at her A Grade level a couple of years ago, and this year she won’t have her priorities split with the World Series. A realistic goal for her is to win a Challenge Tour event and that will be a huge step in the right direction for her – and if she does dedicate enough time to that, don’t rule out her chances of winning a PDC Tour Card via this route. Not many players finished above her in Q School that didn’t win a card, so if she enters enough events and stays consistent, there’s no reason why she can’t achieve this.