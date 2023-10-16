European Championship darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts takes place at the Westfalenhalle where Ross Smith is defending his title.

European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Dave Chisnall v (32) Chris Dobey

(16) Martin Schindler v (17) Stephen Bunting

(8) Michael Smith v (25) Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Peter Wright v (24) Gabriel Clemens

(4) Gerwyn Price v (29) Keane Barry

(13) Nathan Aspinall v (20) Ryan Searle

(5) Rob Cross v (28) Dimitri Van den Bergh

(12) Danny Noppert v (21) Andrew Gilding

(2) Luke Humphries v (31) Brendan Dolan

(15) Krzysztof Ratajski v (18) Joe Cullen

(7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (26) James Wade

(10) Jonny Clayton v (23) Jose de Sousa

(3) Michael van Gerwen v (30) Madars Razma

(14) Ricardo Pietreczko v (19) Ross Smith

(6) Damon Heta v (27) Gian van Veen

(11) Josh Rock v (22) Daryl Gurney

European Championship: Daily schedule & results

Thursday October 26

Evening Session (1845-2300 CEST, 1745-2200 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

8x matches

Friday October 27

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

8x matches

Saturday October 28

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CEST, 1200-1600 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

4x matches

Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: ITV4

4x matches

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CET, 1200-1600 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

4x matches

Evening Session (1900-2300 CET, 1800-2200 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

One match

European Championship odds

What channel is the European Championship Darts on?

The Machineseeker European Championship will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

Are there tickets available for the European Championship?

European Championship Darts: Prize money

Winner : £120,000

: £120,000 Runner-up : £60,000

: £60,000 Semi-final : £32,000

: £32,000 Quarter-final : £20,000

: £20,000 Last 16 : £10,000

: £10,000 Last 32 : £6,000

: £6,000 Total : £500,000

: £500,000 Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000

European Championship Darts: Previous winners

