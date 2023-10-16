European Championship darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

The full results and round-ups from the Machineseeker European Championship, which takes place in Dortmund, Germany from October 26-29.
The latest televised major of a hectic winter of darts takes place at the Westfalenhalle where Ross Smith is defending his title.
You can follow the event unfolded right here.
European Championship: Draw & tournament bracket
ROUND ONE
- (1) Dave Chisnall v (32) Chris Dobey
- (16) Martin Schindler v (17) Stephen Bunting
- (8) Michael Smith v (25) Raymond van Barneveld
- (9) Peter Wright v (24) Gabriel Clemens
- (4) Gerwyn Price v (29) Keane Barry
- (13) Nathan Aspinall v (20) Ryan Searle
- (5) Rob Cross v (28) Dimitri Van den Bergh
- (12) Danny Noppert v (21) Andrew Gilding
- (2) Luke Humphries v (31) Brendan Dolan
- (15) Krzysztof Ratajski v (18) Joe Cullen
- (7) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (26) James Wade
- (10) Jonny Clayton v (23) Jose de Sousa
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v (30) Madars Razma
- (14) Ricardo Pietreczko v (19) Ross Smith
- (6) Damon Heta v (27) Gian van Veen
- (11) Josh Rock v (22) Daryl Gurney
European Championship: Daily schedule & results
Thursday October 26
Evening Session (1845-2300 CEST, 1745-2200 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Friday October 27
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Saturday October 28
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CEST, 1200-1600 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Evening Session (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Sunday October 29
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 CET, 1200-1600 GMT)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1900-2300 CET, 1800-2200 GMT)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
European Championship odds
What channel is the European Championship Darts on?
The Machineseeker European Championship will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).
Are there tickets available for the European Championship?
European Championship Darts: Prize money
- Winner: £120,000
- Runner-up: £60,000
- Semi-final: £32,000
- Quarter-final: £20,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Last 32: £6,000
- Total: £500,000
- Nine-Darter Bonus £15,000
European Tour Results 2023
Baltic Sea Darts Open (European Tour)
European Darts Open (European Tour)
International Darts Open (European Tour)
German Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)
Austrian Darts Open (European Tour)
Dutch Darts Championship (European Tour)
Belgian Darts Open (European Tour)
Czech Darts Open (European Tour)
European Darts Grand Prix (European Tour)
European Darts Matchplay (European Tour)
German Darts Open (European Tour)
Hungarian Darts Trophy (European Tour)
German Darts Championship (European Tour)
European Championship Darts: Previous winners
