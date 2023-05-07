The Dutchman has dominated the European Tour stage in the past decade with 35 tournament wins, but had seen the last of those come in May 2022.

However, he made amends in style to scoop the £30,000 top prize in front of a sell-out Belgian crowd at the Oktoberhallen.

A significant Sunday night saw Van Gerwen avenge his recent semi-final whitewash to Josh Rock at the Austrian Darts Open with a brilliant 7-3 win when they met once more in the last four.

Van Gerwen also saw off Martin Schindler in a dramatic third round contest on Sunday afternoon which went to a deciding leg, before powering past Gary Anderson in the quarter-finals.

The final saw Van Gerwen surge to victory from 5-4 down with three successive legs to take command before pinning double 16 to ensure a memorable success.

The final's opening ten legs all went with throw, with Humphries twice missed chances to break and also agonisingly missing double 12 for a nine-darter in leg six - returning to take that leg in ten darts.

Van Gerwen followed up a 129 checkout in leg ten with the first break in the next, stepping on on double 16 after Humphries missed double six.

Two further misses from Humphries were punished as Van Gerwen moved 7-5 up, and though a missed match dart allowed the world number six to keep the tie alive, his rival closed out victory on double 16.

The defeat for Humphries was his third in a European Tour final this year, having lost out twice previously to Dave Chisnall.

He edged out Belgium's Andy Baetens in a thrilling third round tie to open Sunday's action, and after seeing off Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals he survived a missed match dart from Dirk van Duijvenbode in a high-quality semi-final.

Van Duijvenbode was denied a spot in his second European Tour final of the year in agonising fashion, missing one match dart for a 7-5 win before Humphries took out 81 on the bull in the deciding leg.

The Dutchman had proven too clinical for Canada's Matt Campbell and Wales' Jonny Clayton earlier in the day as he secured a spot in a third semi-final of the 2023 European Tour.

Rock performed superbly in his wins over reigning champion Chisnall and World Champion Michael Smith to book his spot in a second European Tour semi-final of the year, only for Van Gerwen to avenge his loss a fortnight ago.

Scottish star Anderson was a quarter-finalist in his second event after returning to the European Tour, defeating Rob Cross in round three before losing out to Van Gerwen.

Chisnall's title defence was ended by Rock as he succumbed to a 104 average from the Northern Irish youngster in Sunday afternoon's third round, shattering the Englishman's hopes of a third European Tour win of 2023.

Belgian Darts Open: Draw & tournament bracket

FINAL

Michael van Gerwen (3) 8-6 Luke Humphries (1)

SEMI-FINALS

Luke Humphries (1) 7-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode (5)

Michael van Gerwen (3) 7-3 Josh Rock (15)

QUARTER-FINALS

Luke Humphries (1) 6-2 Nathan Aspinall (8)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) 6-4 Jonny Clayton (13)

Josh Rock (15) 6-1 Michael Smith (7)

Michael van Gerwen (3) 6-1 Gary Anderson

ROUND THREE

Luke Humphries (1) 6-5 Andy Baetens (16)

Nathan Aspinall (8) 6-4 Danny Noppert

Damon Heta (4) 3-6 Jonny Clayton (13)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) 6-3 Matt Campbell

Dave Chisnall (2) 4-6 Josh Rock (15)

Michael Smith (7) 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen (3) 6-5 Martin Schindler (14)

Rob Cross (6) 2-6 Gary Anderson

ROUND TWO

Luke Humphries (1) 6-5 Bradley Brooks

Andrew Gilding (16) 2-6 Andy Baetens

Nathan Aspinall (8) 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker

Danny Noppert (9) 6-4 Ted Evetts

Damon Heta (4) 6-3 Damian Mol

Jonny Clayton (13) 6-3 Keane Barry

Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Joe Cullen (12) 3-6 Matt Campbell

Dave Chisnall (2) 6-2 Ricky Evans

Josh Rock (15) 6-2 Chris Dobey

Michael Smith (7) 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright (10) 5-6 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen (3) 6-5 Jose De Sousa

Martin Schindler (14) 6-1 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross (6) 6-4 Stefan Bellmont

Ryan Searle (11) 2-6 Gary Anderson

Belgian Darts Open: Schedule & results

Friday May 5

First Round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Bradley Brooks 6-3 Richard Veenstra

Dennis Nilsson 2-6 Ted Evetts

Jeff Smith 5-6 Damian Mol

Sven Hilling 1-6 Keane Barry

Gabriel Clemens 6-0 Graham Usher

Francois Schweyen 3-6 Jose De Sousa

Robert Owen 4-6 Stefan Bellmont

Jermaine Wattimena 3-6 Andy Baetens

Evening session (1800 BST)

Callan Rydz 3-6 Matt Campbell

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dylan Slevin

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Ross Smith

Gary Anderson 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

James Wade 3-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Kim Huybrechts 0-6 Ricky Evans

Dalibor Smolik 3-6 Chris Dobey

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ian White

Saturday May 6

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Andrew Gilding 2-6 Andy Baetens

Rob Cross 6-4 Stefan Bellmont

Joe Cullen 3-6 Matt Campbell

Danny Noppert 6-4 Ted Evetts

Damon Heta 6-3 Damian Mol

Martin Schindler 6-1 Daryl Gurney

Ryan Searle 2-6 Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Keane Barry

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker

Luke Humphries 6-5 Bradley Brooks

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ricky Evans

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 5-6 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Michael Smith 6-2 Dimitri Van den Berghhite

Josh Rock 6-2 Chris Dobey

Sunday May 7

Third Round

Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

Luke Humphries 6-5 Andy Baetens

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Damon Heta

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Matt Campbell

Josh Rock 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Martin Schindler

Gary Anderson 6-2 Rob Cross

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Josh Rock 6-1 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Gary Anderson

Semi-finals

Luke Humphries 7-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Josh Rock

Final