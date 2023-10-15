Sporting Life
Ricardo Pietreczko hit all eight of his attempts at doubles
Darts results: Ricardo Pietreczko stuns Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright to win maiden title at the German Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
22:38 · SUN October 15, 2023

Ricardo Pietreczko won his maiden PDC title at the German Darts Championship thanks to stunning victories over Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright.

The German sent the home fans wild at Halle 39 in Hildesheim when he sensationally dumped out defending champion MVG with a 10-darter in the deciding leg of their pulsating semi-final.

Pietreczko, who previously overcame George Killington and Stephen Bunting, then held his nerve in his first ever European Tour final at the age of 28 to defeat Snakebite 8-4 with an incredible checkout percentage of 100% and four 100+ checkouts.

More to follow...

German Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

  • Seedings in brackets, in draw bracket order

FINAL

  • Ricardo Pietreczko v Peter Wright (10)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-7 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (10) Peter Wright 7-5 Luke Humphries (3)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (8)
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • (2) Damon Heta 4-6 Peter Wright (10)
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-4 Rob Cross (6)

ROUND THREE (Sunday)

  • Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Ross Smith (16)
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Joe Cullen (9)
  • George Killington 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jules van Dongen
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Lukeman
  • Nico Kurz 3-6 Peter Wright (10)
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-0 James Wade
  • (6) Rob Cross 6-5 Michael Smith (11)

ROUND TWO (Saturday)

  • (1) Dave Chisnall 2-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • (16) Ross Smith 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Lennon
  • (9) Joe Cullen 6-4 Arron Monk
  • (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-6 George Killington
  • (13) Martin Schindler 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (5) Josh Rock 3-6 Stephen Bunting
  • (12) Danny Noppert 2-6 Jules van Dongen
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-4 Darryl Pilgrim
  • (15) Ryan Searle 4-6 Martin Lukeman
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 5-6 Nico Kurz
  • (10) Peter Wright 6-2 Chris Dobey
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-2 Boris Krcmar
  • (14) Nathan Aspinall 4-6 James Wade
  • (6) Rob Cross 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • (11) Michael Smith 6-5 Alan Soutar

ROUND ONE (Friday)

Winners to play the seeds

  • Boris Krcmar 6-4 Ryan Joyce
  • Martin Lukeman 6-5 Madars Razma
  • George Killington 6-5 Scott Waites
  • Steve Lennon 6-3 Marcus Kirchmann
  • Alan Soutar 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
  • Nico Kurz 6-2 Dylan Slevin
  • Darryl Pilgrim 6-1 Jeff Smith
  • Jules van Dongen 6-2 Patrik Kovacs
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 James Wilson
  • Arron Monk 6-4 Florian Hempel
  • James Wade 6-2 Jelle Klaasen
  • Daryl Gurney 6-2 Vincent van der Voort
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Mickey Mansell
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Danny Jansen
  • Chris Dobey 6-5 Lee Evans
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jeffrey De Graaf

