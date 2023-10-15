Darts results: Ricardo Pietreczko stuns Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright to win maiden title at the German Darts Championship

The German sent the home fans wild at Halle 39 in Hildesheim when he sensationally dumped out defending champion MVG with a 10-darter in the deciding leg of their pulsating semi-final.

Pietreczko, who previously overcame George Killington and Stephen Bunting, then held his nerve in his first ever European Tour final at the age of 28 to defeat Snakebite 8-4 with an incredible checkout percentage of 100% and four 100+ checkouts.