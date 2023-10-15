German Darts Championship 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full results and round-ups from the Interwetten German Darts Championship, which took place at Halle 39 from October 13-15.
The European Tour season continued in Hildesheim, where Michael van Gerwen was bidding to defend his title.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.
FINAL
SEMI-FINALS
QUARTER-FINALS
ROUND THREE (Sunday)
ROUND TWO (Saturday)
ROUND ONE (Friday)
Winners to play the seeds
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.