German Darts Championship 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The European Tour season continued in Hildesheim, where Michael van Gerwen was bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

German Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

Seedings in brackets, in draw bracket order

FINAL

Ricardo Pietreczko v Peter Wright (10)

SEMI-FINALS

(8) Michael van Gerwen 6-7 Ricardo Pietreczko

(10) Peter Wright 7-5 Luke Humphries (3)

QUARTER-FINALS

Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (8)

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Stephen Bunting

(2) Damon Heta 4-6 Peter Wright (10)

(3) Luke Humphries 6-4 Rob Cross (6)

ROUND THREE (Sunday)

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Ross Smith (16)

(8) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Joe Cullen (9)

George Killington 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jules van Dongen

(2) Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Nico Kurz 3-6 Peter Wright (10)

(3) Luke Humphries 6-0 James Wade

(6) Rob Cross 6-5 Michael Smith (11)

ROUND TWO (Saturday)

(1) Dave Chisnall 2-6 Gabriel Clemens

(16) Ross Smith 6-3 Daryl Gurney

(8) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Lennon

(9) Joe Cullen 6-4 Arron Monk

(4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-6 George Killington

(13) Martin Schindler 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

(5) Josh Rock 3-6 Stephen Bunting

(12) Danny Noppert 2-6 Jules van Dongen

(2) Damon Heta 6-4 Darryl Pilgrim

(15) Ryan Searle 4-6 Martin Lukeman

(7) Jonny Clayton 5-6 Nico Kurz

(10) Peter Wright 6-2 Chris Dobey

(3) Luke Humphries 6-2 Boris Krcmar

(14) Nathan Aspinall 4-6 James Wade

(6) Rob Cross 6-5 Gian van Veen

(11) Michael Smith 6-5 Alan Soutar

ROUND ONE (Friday)

Winners to play the seeds

Boris Krcmar 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Martin Lukeman 6-5 Madars Razma

George Killington 6-5 Scott Waites

Steve Lennon 6-3 Marcus Kirchmann

Alan Soutar 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Nico Kurz 6-2 Dylan Slevin

Darryl Pilgrim 6-1 Jeff Smith

Jules van Dongen 6-2 Patrik Kovacs

Gian van Veen 6-4 James Wilson

Arron Monk 6-4 Florian Hempel

James Wade 6-2 Jelle Klaasen

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Vincent van der Voort

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Mickey Mansell

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Danny Jansen

Chris Dobey 6-5 Lee Evans

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jeffrey De Graaf

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

German Darts Championship: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the German Darts Championship on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

German Darts Championship: Past Finals

