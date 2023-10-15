Sporting Life
German Darts Championship 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
21:52 · SUN October 15, 2023

The full results and round-ups from the Interwetten German Darts Championship, which took place at Halle 39 from October 13-15.

The European Tour season continued in Hildesheim, where Michael van Gerwen was bidding to defend his title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

German Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

  • Seedings in brackets, in draw bracket order

FINAL

  • Ricardo Pietreczko v Peter Wright (10)

SEMI-FINALS

  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-7 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (10) Peter Wright 7-5 Luke Humphries (3)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (8)
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Stephen Bunting
  • (2) Damon Heta 4-6 Peter Wright (10)
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-4 Rob Cross (6)

ROUND THREE (Sunday)

  • Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Ross Smith (16)
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Joe Cullen (9)
  • George Killington 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jules van Dongen
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Lukeman
  • Nico Kurz 3-6 Peter Wright (10)
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-0 James Wade
  • (6) Rob Cross 6-5 Michael Smith (11)

ROUND TWO (Saturday)

  • (1) Dave Chisnall 2-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • (16) Ross Smith 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • (8) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Lennon
  • (9) Joe Cullen 6-4 Arron Monk
  • (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-6 George Killington
  • (13) Martin Schindler 2-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (5) Josh Rock 3-6 Stephen Bunting
  • (12) Danny Noppert 2-6 Jules van Dongen
  • (2) Damon Heta 6-4 Darryl Pilgrim
  • (15) Ryan Searle 4-6 Martin Lukeman
  • (7) Jonny Clayton 5-6 Nico Kurz
  • (10) Peter Wright 6-2 Chris Dobey
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-2 Boris Krcmar
  • (14) Nathan Aspinall 4-6 James Wade
  • (6) Rob Cross 6-5 Gian van Veen
  • (11) Michael Smith 6-5 Alan Soutar

ROUND ONE (Friday)

Winners to play the seeds

  • Boris Krcmar 6-4 Ryan Joyce
  • Martin Lukeman 6-5 Madars Razma
  • George Killington 6-5 Scott Waites
  • Steve Lennon 6-3 Marcus Kirchmann
  • Alan Soutar 6-1 Karel Sedlacek
  • Nico Kurz 6-2 Dylan Slevin
  • Darryl Pilgrim 6-1 Jeff Smith
  • Jules van Dongen 6-2 Patrik Kovacs
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 James Wilson
  • Arron Monk 6-4 Florian Hempel
  • James Wade 6-2 Jelle Klaasen
  • Daryl Gurney 6-2 Vincent van der Voort
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Mickey Mansell
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Danny Jansen
  • Chris Dobey 6-5 Lee Evans
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Jeffrey De Graaf

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the German Darts Championship on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

German Darts Championship: Past Finals

