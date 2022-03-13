There he edged past Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-6 in a high-class affair in which he had to survive three match darts but he saved his best performance for Voltage as he reeled off seven legs on the spin.

MVG began the day with a battling 6-4 victory over Martin Lukeman before benefitting from Peter Wright's withdrawal with a back injury to move into the semi-finals.

The Dutchman's first ranking crown of the season lifts him back up to third in the world and follows on from his back-to-back Premier League successes in the past couple of weeks.

Van Gerwen produced a superb display at Halle 39 in Hildesheim, coming from 4-1 down to triumph 8-4 and end an almost three-year wait for the 33rd European Tour title of his career.

💚🙌 Michael van Gerwen is back! 🏆 The Dutchman wins his first ranking title in front of a crowd since 2020 as he beats Rob Cross in the German Darts Championship final pic.twitter.com/g5QkgdfVKG

"I've been working for this for a really long time and it means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen, who returns to third on the PDC Order of Merit following the win.

"To win a [European Tour] tournament again feels absolutely phenomenal. I keep fighting and I never give up. I'm not done yet!

"Everyone knows I love to play tournaments in Germany - the crowds have been absolutely fantastic, and it means the world."

Cross had to produce a rousing comeback from 4-2 down in his quarter-final with Karel Sedlacek, reeling off four straight legs to keep his hopes of Hildesheim glory alive.

He subsequently averaged 100 in his 7-4 semi-final defeat of Daryl Gurney to follow up an earlier 99 average in a 6-3 third round win over Dirk van Duijvenbode.

However, the European Championship winner fell just short of finally claiming a European Tour title, but said: "Michael played great and I missed my chances.

"He took them and that's what he used to do. I'm happy for him that he got over the line; he's winning and working hard and I've been in the same boat.

"It's nice to see him back a little bit, and hopefully I can keep improving for the future."

Premier League duo Michael Smith and Jonny Clayton joined Sedlacek in losing out at the quarter-final stage, while Van den Bergh's wait to reach a European Tour final continues following his narrow semi-final defeat.

Smith had averaged over 108 in his brilliant 6-1 third round win over Dave Chisnall, while Czech ace Sedlacek finished six doubles from 11 attempts in his 6-4 defeat of Jose de Sousa to reach his first European Tour quarter-final for three years.

German Darts Championship: Round-by-round results

Seedings in brackets, draw bracket order

FINAL

(6) Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Rob Cross (8)

SEMI-FINALS

(6) Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh (10)

Daryl Gurney 4-7 Rob Cross (8)

QUARTER-FINALS

(6) Michael van Gerwen W/O Peter Wright (3) * Wright withdraws with back injury

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Michael Smith (2)

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Jonny Clayton (4)

(8) Rob Cross 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

ROUND THREE

(6) Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Martin Lukeman

(3) Peter Wright 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski (14)

(7) Ryan Searle 1-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh (10)

(2) Michael Smith 6-1 Dave Chisnall

(5) Joe Cullen 3-6 Daryl Gurney

(4) Jonny Clayton 6-4 Mensur Suljovic

(8) Rob Cross 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (9)

(1) Jose de Sousa 4-6 Karel Sedlacek

ROUND TWO

(6) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Jose Justicia

(11) Damon Heta 5-6 Martin Lukeman

(3) Peter Wright 6-4 Martin Schindler

(14) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Jamie Hughes

(7) Ryan Searle 6-4 Vincent van der Voort

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Alan Soutar

(2) Michael Smith 6-4 Devon Petersen

(15) Gabriel Clemens 5-6 Dave Chisnall

(5) Joe Cullen 6-3 Ricky Evans

(12) Luke Humphries 4-6 Daryl Gurney

(4) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Scott Waites

(13) Callan Rydz 0-6 Mensur Suljovic

(8) Rob Cross 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker

(9) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Darius Labanauskas

(1) Jose de Sousa 6-5 Kim Huybrechts

(16) Chris Dobey 0-6 Karel Sedlacek

ROUND ONE

Winners to face seeded players in round two

Jose Justicia 6-4 George Killington

Martin Lukeman v Jimmy Hendriks

Martin Schindler 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jamie Hughes BYE

Vincent van der Voort 6-2 Gian van Veen

Alan Soutar 6-3 Luc Peters

Devon Petersen BYE

Dave Chisnall 6-1 Stefan Bellmont

Nathan Rafferty 3-6 Ricky Evans

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Marko Kantele 6-3 Scott Waites

Mensur Suljovic BYE

Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Martijn Kleermaker

Darius Labanauskas 6-2 Niko Springer

Joe Murnan 3-6 Kim Huybrechts

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Adrian Lewis

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn due to a hand problem, while Brendan Dolan and Ted Evetts also miss the event through illness.

