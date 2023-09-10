German Darts Open 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The European Tour season continued in Germany this weekend, with Krzysztof Ratajski claiming the title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

German Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

FINAL

Krzysztof Ratajski 8-3 Stephen Bunting

SEMI-FINALS

Krzysztof Ratajski 7- 4 Josh Rock

4 Josh Rock Stephen Bunting 7-6 Wesley Plaisier

QUARTER-FINALS

Krzysztof Ratajski 6- 3 Danny Noppert

3 Danny Noppert Josh Rock 6- 5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Stephen Bunting 6- 5 Andrew Gilding

5 Andrew Gilding Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Brian Raman

ROUND THREE

Krzysztof Ratajski 6- 2 Dave Chisnall

2 Dave Chisnall Danny Noppert 6- 4 Cameron Menzies

4 Cameron Menzies Dirk van Duijvenbode 6- 3 Jose De Sousa

3 Jose De Sousa Josh Rock 6- 5 Ryan Searle

5 Ryan Searle Andrew Gilding 6- 3 Florian Hempel

3 Florian Hempel Stephen Bunting 6- 1 Martin Schindler

1 Martin Schindler Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Brian Raman 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

(1) Dave Chisnall 6-1 Luke Woodhouse

(16) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Ricky Evans

(8) Peter Wright 4-6 Cameron Menzies

(9) Danny Noppert 6-5 Dylan Slevin

(4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Roy van de Griendt

(13) Jose de Sousa 6-4 Mike De Decker

(5) Josh Rock 6-2 Jules van Dongen

(12) Ryan Searle 6-3 Kevin Doets

(2) Damon Heta 2-6 Florian Hempel

(15) Andrew Gilding 6-2 Madars Razma

(7) Joe Cullen 5-6 Stephen Bunting

(10) Martin Schindler 6-5 Daryl Gurney

(3) Luke Humphries 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

(14) Ross Smith 2-6 Wesley Plaisier

(6) Rob Cross 5-6 Brian Raman

(11) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Gian van Veen

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

Luke Woodhouse 6 - 5 Gabriel Clemens

Ricky Evans 6 - 0 Alan Soutar

Cameron Menzies 6 - 5 Darius Labanauskas

Dylan Slevin 6 - 4 Jeffrey De Graaf

Roy van de Griendt 6 - 3 Danny Tessmann

Mike De Decker 6 - 1 Patrik Kovacs

Jules van Dongen 6 - 3 Connor Scutt

Kevin Doets 6 - 2 Callum Goffin

Florian Hempel 6 - 3 James Wade

Madars Razma 6 - 1 Stephen Burton

Stephen Bunting 6 - 4 Mickey Mansell

Daryl Gurney 6 - 2 Steve Lennon

Ricardo Pietreczko 6 - 4 Daniel Klose

Wesley Plaisier 6 - 4 George Killington

Brian Raman 6 - 3 Nico Kurz

Gian van Veen 6 - 1 Simon Whitlock

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

German Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the German Darts Open on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on<a href="https://video.pdc.tv/"> PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16: £3,000

Last 32: £2,000

Last 48: £1,000

Darts: Related content