Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
Krzysztof Ratajski won the German Darts Open (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)
Krzysztof Ratajski won the German Darts Open (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

German Darts Open 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
00:24 · SUN September 11, 2023

The full results and round-ups from the Interwetten European Darts Open, which took place at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena from September 8-10.

The European Tour season continued in Germany this weekend, with Krzysztof Ratajski claiming the title.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, prize money and history.

German Darts Open: Draw & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

FINAL

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 8-3 Stephen Bunting

SEMI-FINALS

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 7-4 Josh Rock
  • Stephen Bunting 7-6 Wesley Plaisier

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Danny Noppert
  • Josh Rock 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Andrew Gilding
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-3 Brian Raman

ROUND THREE

  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall
  • Danny Noppert 6-4 Cameron Menzies
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Jose De Sousa
  • Josh Rock 6-5 Ryan Searle
  • Andrew Gilding 6-3 Florian Hempel
  • Stephen Bunting 6-1 Martin Schindler
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Luke Humphries
  • Brian Raman 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

ROUND TWO

Seeds enter in round two on Saturday

  • (1) Dave Chisnall 6-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • (16) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Ricky Evans
  • (8) Peter Wright 4-6 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Danny Noppert 6-5 Dylan Slevin
  • (4) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Roy van de Griendt
  • (13) Jose de Sousa 6-4 Mike De Decker
  • (5) Josh Rock 6-2 Jules van Dongen
  • (12) Ryan Searle 6-3 Kevin Doets
  • (2) Damon Heta 2-6 Florian Hempel
  • (15) Andrew Gilding 6-2 Madars Razma
  • (7) Joe Cullen 5-6 Stephen Bunting
  • (10) Martin Schindler 6-5 Daryl Gurney
  • (3) Luke Humphries 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (14) Ross Smith 2-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • (6) Rob Cross 5-6 Brian Raman
  • (11) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Gian van Veen

ROUND ONE

Winners to play the seeds

  • Luke Woodhouse 6 - 5 Gabriel Clemens
  • Ricky Evans 6 - 0 Alan Soutar
  • Cameron Menzies 6 - 5 Darius Labanauskas
  • Dylan Slevin 6 - 4 Jeffrey De Graaf
  • Roy van de Griendt 6 - 3 Danny Tessmann
  • Mike De Decker 6 - 1 Patrik Kovacs
  • Jules van Dongen 6 - 3 Connor Scutt
  • Kevin Doets 6 - 2 Callum Goffin
  • Florian Hempel 6 - 3 James Wade
  • Madars Razma 6 - 1 Stephen Burton
  • Stephen Bunting 6 - 4 Mickey Mansell
  • Daryl Gurney 6 - 2 Steve Lennon
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6 - 4 Daniel Klose
  • Wesley Plaisier 6 - 4 George Killington
  • Brian Raman 6 - 3 Nico Kurz
  • Gian van Veen 6 - 1 Simon Whitlock

Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

German Darts Open: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the German Darts Open on TV?

Live coverage of all 2023 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Coverage will also be shown on<a href="https://video.pdc.tv/"> PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers' worldwide.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....